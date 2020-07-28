Controlled Substance Risk Mitigation in the Dental Setting, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323761093

Controlled Substance Risk Mitigation in the Dental Setting, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America, Volume 64-3

1st Edition

Editors: Michael E. Schatman Ronald J. Kulich David Keith
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323761093
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th July 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Dental Clinics of North America focuses on Controlled Substance Risk Mitigation in the Dental Setting and is edited by Drs. Michael Schatman, Ronald Kulich, and David Keith. Articles will include: Historical Overview of Dentistry’s Role in Assessing and Managing the Complex Patient at Risk for Substance Misuse; Interviewing the Patient: Strategies to Identify Substance Use Disorders, Including Opioid Misuse and Abuse; Special Screening Resources: Strategies to Identify Substance Use Disorders, Including Opioid Misuse and Abuse; Managing Acute Dental Pain: Principles for Rational Prescribing and Alternatives to Opioid Therapy; Medical and Psychiatric Conditions Associated with Increased Controlled Substance Risk; Assessment and Management of the High-Risk Dental Patient with Active Substance Use Disorder; Brief Motivational Interventions (MI): Strategies for Successful Management of the Complex, Non-Adherent Dental Patient; Interprofessional Collaboration and referral with Physicians and Mental Health/Addiction Medicine Specialists; Special High-Risk Populations in Dentistry: The Adolescent Patient, the Elderly Patient, and the Woman of Childbearing Age; Management Liability Risks in the Patient with Controlled Substance Misuse, while Pursing Responsible Opioid Prescribing, and more!

Details

About the Editors

Michael E. Schatman Editor

Ronald J. Kulich Editor

David Keith Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Harvard School of Dental Medicine; Visiting Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, Massachusetts General Hospital; and Chief, Oral Surgery, Harvard Community Health Plan, Boston, MA

