Controlled-Potential Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080131351, 9781483155265

Controlled-Potential Analysis

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs on Analytical Chemistry

Authors: Garry A. Rechnitz
Editors: R. Belcher L. Gordon
eBook ISBN: 9781483155265
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 94
Description

International Series of Monographs on Analytical Chemistry, Volume 13: Controlled-Potential Analysis provides information pertinent to controlled-potential analysis involving the measurement of the quantity of electricity passed in the course of electrolysis. This book discusses the practical problems to be regarded in controlled-potential techniques, including the accurate maintenance of the desired potential. Organized into four chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the controlled-potential electrolysis methods that are particularly valuable to problems of chemical analysis as they provide a measure of concentration and a qualitative identification from the value and magnitude of the potential. This text then examines the classification of coulometric methods according to whether the total applied voltage of the working electrode is being controlled during electrolysis. Other chapters consider the basic function of a potentiostat to maintain the potential of a given electrode at a constant value. Chemists and analytical chemists will find this book extremely useful.

Table of Contents


Chapter One ∙ Introduction

Chapter Two ∙ Theory

Chapter Three ∙ Apparatus and Techniques

Chapter Four ∙ Analytical Applications

Author Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
94
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1963
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483155265

