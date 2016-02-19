Controlled Particle, Droplet and Bubble Formation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750614948, 9780080984872

Controlled Particle, Droplet and Bubble Formation

1st Edition

Authors: D J Wedlock
eBook ISBN: 9780080984872
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750614948
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 30th March 1994
Page Count: 368
Description

The ability to control particle size distributions and to characterize them once formed is an increasingly important topic in the processing industry. Many standard processing techniques are looked at in this book, but from new and innovative perspectives. Well established techniques such as crystallization and precipitation are covered alongside newer technologies such as sol-gel processing. Formation of products using emulsions, aerosols and polymers covered in this book are used across a wide variety of processing industries and all those involved in the processing of chemicals, food, minerals bioproducts and many other products will find this book an informative reference source.

Readership

Process engineers in processing industries such as chemical, foods, pharmacueticals, minerals and biotechnological

Table of Contents

CONTENTS INCLUDE: Preface; Sol-gel processing; Formation of monodisperse inorganic particulates; Particle formation during agglomerative precipitation processes; Computational studies of the morphology of molecular crystals through solid-state intermolecular force calculations using the atom-atom method; Aerosol formation; Bubble nucleation and growth; Emulsions and droplet size control; Particle size of emulsion polymers; Microencapsulation - techniques of formation and characterisation; Production of vesicles of defined size; Control of solid particle comminution; On-line measurement and control of particle production and handling processes.

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080984872
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750614948

About the Author

D J Wedlock

Affiliations and Expertise

BSc PhD Shell Research Ltd. UK

