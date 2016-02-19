Controlled Breeding in Farm Animals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080244099, 9781483285696

Controlled Breeding in Farm Animals

1st Edition

Authors: I. Gordon
eBook ISBN: 9781483285696
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st April 1983
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This textbook provides a detailed view of the different ways in which reproduction in cattle, sheep, pigs and horses can be controlled and manipulated. It is primarily of interest to students of animal science and veterinary medicine, but will also be of use to those who are concerned with the practical aspects of reproduction control, whether in an advisory capacity or in applying techniques on the farm itself. A major objective of the book is to draw attention to information which may be used directly to increase the efficiency of the livestock industry.

Readership

Of interest to students of agricultural veterinary science and animal breeders.

Table of Contents

(partial) Control and Manipulation of Reproduction in Cattle: Introduction to controlled breeding in cattle. The cow's oestrous cycle. Artificial control of oestrous and ovulation. Pregnancy testing in cattle. Control of calving. Reducing the calving interval. Embryo transfer in cattle. Induction of twin births. Breeding cattle at younger ages. Control and Manipulation of Reproduction in Sheep: Introduction to controlled breeding in sheep. The ewe's oestrous cycle and seasonal breeding activity. Artificial control of oestrous and ovulation. Fixed-time sheep artificial insemination. Advancing sheep breeding season. More frequent lambings in sheep. Induction of multiple births. Pregnancy testing in sheep. Control of lambing. Embryo transfer in sheep. Breeding sheep at younger ages. Control and Manipulation of Reproduction in Pigs: Introduction to controlled breeding in pigs. The sow's oestrous cycle. Artificial control of oestrous and ovulation. Pregnancy testing in pigs. Control of farrowing. More frequent farrowings in pigs. Increasing litter-size in pigs. Embryo transfer in pigs. Breeding pigs at younger ages. Control and Manipulation of Reproduction in Horses: Introduction to controlled breeding in horses. The mare's oestrous cycle and seasonal breeding activity.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483285696

About the Author

I. Gordon

Affiliations and Expertise

University College, Dublin, Republic of Ireland

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.