Controlled Breeding in Farm Animals
1st Edition
Description
This textbook provides a detailed view of the different ways in which reproduction in cattle, sheep, pigs and horses can be controlled and manipulated. It is primarily of interest to students of animal science and veterinary medicine, but will also be of use to those who are concerned with the practical aspects of reproduction control, whether in an advisory capacity or in applying techniques on the farm itself. A major objective of the book is to draw attention to information which may be used directly to increase the efficiency of the livestock industry.
Readership
Of interest to students of agricultural veterinary science and animal breeders.
Table of Contents
(partial) Control and Manipulation of Reproduction in Cattle: Introduction to controlled breeding in cattle. The cow's oestrous cycle. Artificial control of oestrous and ovulation. Pregnancy testing in cattle. Control of calving. Reducing the calving interval. Embryo transfer in cattle. Induction of twin births. Breeding cattle at younger ages. Control and Manipulation of Reproduction in Sheep: Introduction to controlled breeding in sheep. The ewe's oestrous cycle and seasonal breeding activity. Artificial control of oestrous and ovulation. Fixed-time sheep artificial insemination. Advancing sheep breeding season. More frequent lambings in sheep. Induction of multiple births. Pregnancy testing in sheep. Control of lambing. Embryo transfer in sheep. Breeding sheep at younger ages. Control and Manipulation of Reproduction in Pigs: Introduction to controlled breeding in pigs. The sow's oestrous cycle. Artificial control of oestrous and ovulation. Pregnancy testing in pigs. Control of farrowing. More frequent farrowings in pigs. Increasing litter-size in pigs. Embryo transfer in pigs. Breeding pigs at younger ages. Control and Manipulation of Reproduction in Horses: Introduction to controlled breeding in horses. The mare's oestrous cycle and seasonal breeding activity.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1983
- Published:
- 1st April 1983
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483285696
About the Author
I. Gordon
Affiliations and Expertise
University College, Dublin, Republic of Ireland