Controlled Breeding in Farm Animals

This textbook provides a detailed view of the different ways in which reproduction in cattle, sheep, pigs and horses can be controlled and manipulated. It is primarily of interest to students of animal science and veterinary medicine, but will also be of use to those who are concerned with the practical aspects of reproduction control, whether in an advisory capacity or in applying techniques on the farm itself. A major objective of the book is to draw attention to information which may be used directly to increase the efficiency of the livestock industry.