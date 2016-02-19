Controlled Atmosphere and Fumigation in Grain Storages, Volume 5

The symposium was organised by Co-operative Bulk Handling Limited and the Australian Grain Institute Incorporated in collaboration with the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation and Food and Agricultural Organisation of the United Nations. The meeting attracted 270 participants from 28 countries, and as it was devoted to the practical aspects of the subject, it included a field trip to sites in various stages of the sealing exercise in order to provide coverage of the broad aspects of grain handling, storage, transport and quality control. These proceedings contain the 49 papers presented, together with a description of the field visits, plus records and discussions.