Control Theory of Systems Governed by Partial Differential Equations
1st Edition
Description
Control Theory of Systems Governed by Partial Differential Equations covers the proceedings of the 1976 Conference by the same title, held at the Naval Surface Weapons Center, Silver Spring, Maryland. The purpose of this conference is to examine the control theory of partial differential equations and its application.
This text is divided into five chapters that primarily focus on tutorial lecture series on the theory of optimal control of distributed systems. It describes the many manifestations of the theory and its applications appearing in the other chapters. This work also presents the principles of the duality and asymptotic methods in control theory, including the variational principle for the heat equation. A chapter highlights systems that are not of the linear quadratic type. This chapter also explores the control of free surfaces and the geometrical control variables. The last chapter provides a summary of the features and applications of the numerical approximation of problems of optimal control.
This book will prove useful to mathematicians, engineers, and researchers.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Remarks on the Theory of Optimal Control of Distributed Systems
Stochastic Filtering and Control of Linear Systems: A General Theory
Differential Delay Equations as Canonical Forms for Controlled Hyperbolic Systems with Applications to Spectral Assignment
The Time Optimal Problem for Distributed Control of Systems Described by the Wave Equation
Some Max-Min Problems Arising in Optimal Design Studies
Variational Methods for the Numerical Solutions of Free Boundary Problems and Optimum Design Problems
Some Applications of State Estimation and Control Theory to Distributed Parameter Systems
Numerical Solution of the Transonic Equation by the Finite Element Method Via Optimal Control
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483216300