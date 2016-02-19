Control Theory of Systems Governed by Partial Differential Equations covers the proceedings of the 1976 Conference by the same title, held at the Naval Surface Weapons Center, Silver Spring, Maryland. The purpose of this conference is to examine the control theory of partial differential equations and its application.

This text is divided into five chapters that primarily focus on tutorial lecture series on the theory of optimal control of distributed systems. It describes the many manifestations of the theory and its applications appearing in the other chapters. This work also presents the principles of the duality and asymptotic methods in control theory, including the variational principle for the heat equation. A chapter highlights systems that are not of the linear quadratic type. This chapter also explores the control of free surfaces and the geometrical control variables. The last chapter provides a summary of the features and applications of the numerical approximation of problems of optimal control.

This book will prove useful to mathematicians, engineers, and researchers.