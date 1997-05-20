Control Theory and Design
1st Edition
An RH2 and RH Viewpoint
Description
Control systems design methodologies have long suffered the traditional and myopic dichotomy between time and frequency domain approaches, each of them being specialized to cope with only scarcely overlapping performance requirements. This book is aimed at bridging the two approaches by presenting design methodologies based on the minimization of a norm (H2/H() of a suitable transfer function. A distinctive feature of these techniques is the fact that they do not create only one solution to the design problem, instead they provide a whole set of admissible solutions which satisfy a constraint on the maximum deterioration of the performance index.
A systematic book on this topic is long overdue. Self-contained and practical in its approach, Control Theory and Design enables the reader to use the relevant techniques in various real-life applications. The text covers the basic facts of robustcontrol and theory as well as more recent achievements, such as robust stability and robust performance in presence of parameter uncertainties. It features a new perspective on classical LQC results and further sections on robust synthesis, nonclassicaloptimization problems, and analysis and synthesis of uncertain systems.
Control Theory and Design is essential reading for graduates and those entering the research field. The required mathematical background is provided so that the book is also suitable for undergraduate students with some knowledge of basic systemsand control.
Key Features
- Provides a self-contained manual for learning control systems and design
- Contains a clear and concise presentation of the technical background needed
- Includes a new perspective of classical LQG results
- Contains updated results and novel contributions to nonstandard RH2/RH infinity symbol problems
- Covers all the theory from the basic to the more advanced issues
Readership
Senior undergraduates and graduate students in electrical and systems engineering. Professionals who need a rigorous and complete introduction to control theory
Table of Contents
Feedback Systems Stability
RH2 Control
RHinfinity symbol Control
Convex Programming Numerical Tools
Details
- No. of pages:
- 378
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1997
- Published:
- 20th May 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080503103
About the Author
Patrizio Colaneri
Affiliations and Expertise
Milan Polytechnic Institute
Jose Geromel
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Campinas, San Paulo, Brazil
Arturo Locatelli
Affiliations and Expertise
Milan Polytechnic Institute