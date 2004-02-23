Control System Power and Grounding Better Practice
1st Edition
Description
Control system power and grounding is possibly the single most important element to ensure a control system doesn't experience unidentified "gremlins" throughout its life. The topic is appropriate to every control system domain, including programmable logic controllers, process control systems, robotics, vision systems, etc. Power and grounding is recognized by a major industry standards organization, ISA, in ongoing standards efforts.
Control Engineering and several power and grounding experts have developed this control system power and grounding resource. When used in conjunction with control system manufacturer installation documentation, users can expect robust, reliable control system installation; one that remains free of "phantom" problems caused by power and grounding glitches.
Key Features
Provides clarity for manufacturer's obscure system documentation
The only single source control system power and grounding guide available.
Details how to significantly improve reliability in control systems, saving valuable time and money.
Readership
Electrical engineers; Control engineers, Industrial design engineers
Table of Contents
Site Preparation Overview; AC Power Distribution; DC Power Distribution; System Grounding; Signal Wiring; Alarm Wiring; Earth Ground; Lightning Protection; Appendix A: Variable Speed Drive Considerations; Appendix B: Testing with and Oscilloscope; Appendix C: Wire Size and Color Codes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 128
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2004
- Published:
- 23rd February 2004
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080529967
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750678261
About the Author
Roger Hope
Affiliations and Expertise
Control Engineering Magazine, Oak Brook, IL, USA
Dave Harrold
Affiliations and Expertise
Control Engineering Magazine, Oak Brook, IL, USA
David Brown
Affiliations and Expertise
Control Engineering Magazine, Oak Brook, IL, USA