Control System Power and Grounding Better Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750678261, 9780080529967

Control System Power and Grounding Better Practice

1st Edition

Authors: Roger Hope Dave Harrold David Brown
eBook ISBN: 9780080529967
Paperback ISBN: 9780750678261
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 23rd February 2004
Page Count: 128
Description

Control system power and grounding is possibly the single most important element to ensure a control system doesn't experience unidentified "gremlins" throughout its life. The topic is appropriate to every control system domain, including programmable logic controllers, process control systems, robotics, vision systems, etc. Power and grounding is recognized by a major industry standards organization, ISA, in ongoing standards efforts.

Control Engineering and several power and grounding experts have developed this control system power and grounding resource. When used in conjunction with control system manufacturer installation documentation, users can expect robust, reliable control system installation; one that remains free of "phantom" problems caused by power and grounding glitches.

Key Features

  • Provides clarity for manufacturer's obscure system documentation

  • The only single source control system power and grounding guide available.

  • Details how to significantly improve reliability in control systems, saving valuable time and money.

Readership

Electrical engineers; Control engineers, Industrial design engineers

Table of Contents

Site Preparation Overview; AC Power Distribution; DC Power Distribution; System Grounding; Signal Wiring; Alarm Wiring; Earth Ground; Lightning Protection; Appendix A: Variable Speed Drive Considerations; Appendix B: Testing with and Oscilloscope; Appendix C: Wire Size and Color Codes

Details

No. of pages:
128
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080529967
Paperback ISBN:
9780750678261

About the Author

Roger Hope

Affiliations and Expertise

Control Engineering Magazine, Oak Brook, IL, USA

Dave Harrold

Affiliations and Expertise

Control Engineering Magazine, Oak Brook, IL, USA

David Brown

Affiliations and Expertise

Control Engineering Magazine, Oak Brook, IL, USA

