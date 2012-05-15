Control System Design Guide
4th Edition
Using Your Computer to Understand and Diagnose Feedback Controllers
Description
Control Systems Design Guide has helped thousands of engineers to improve machine performance. This fourth edition of the practical guide has been updated with cutting-edge control design scenarios, models and simulations enabling apps from battlebots to solar collectors.
This useful reference enhances coverage of practical applications via the inclusion of new control system models, troubleshooting tips, and expanded coverage of complex systems requirements, such as increased speed, precision and remote capabilities, bridging the gap between the complex, math-heavy control theory taught in formal courses, and the efficient implementation required in real industry settings.
George Ellis is Director of Technology Planning and Chief Engineer of Servo Systems at Kollmorgen Corporation, a leading provider of motion systems and components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the globe. He has designed an applied motion control systems professionally for over 30 years He has written two well-respected books with Academic Press, Observers in Control Systems and Control System Design Guide, now in its fourth edition. He has contributed articles on the application of controls to numerous magazines, including Machine Design, Control Engineering, Motion Systems Design, Power Control and Intelligent Motion, and Electronic Design News.
Key Features
- Explains how to model machines and processes, including how to measure working equipment, with an intuitive approach that avoids complex math
- Includes coverage on the interface between control systems and digital processors, reflecting the reality that most motion systems are now designed with PC software
- Of particular interest to the practicing engineer is the addition of new material on real-time, remote and networked control systems
- Teaches how control systems work at an intuitive level, including how to measure, model, and diagnose problems, all without the unnecessary math so common in this field
- Principles are taught in plain language and then demonstrated with dozens of software models so the reader fully comprehend the material (The models and software to replicate all material in the book is provided without charge by the author at www.QxDesign.com)
- New material includes practical uses of Rapid Control Prototypes (RCP) including extensive examples using National Instruments LabVIEW
Readership
Mechanical, electrical and industrial design engineers, and students preparing to enter these disciplines.
Table of Contents
Dedication
Praise for the new edition
Preface
Section I Applied Principles of Controls
Important Safety Guidelines for Readers
Chapter 1. Introduction to Controls
1.1 Visual ModelQ Simulation Environment
1.2 The Control System
1.3 The Controls Engineer
Chapter 2. The Frequency Domain
2.1 The Laplace Transform
2.2 Transfer Functions
2.3 Examples of Transfer Functions
2.4 Block Diagrams
2.5 Phase and Gain
2.6 Measuring Performance
Chapter 3. Tuning a Control System
3.1 Closing Loops
3.2 A Detailed Review of the Model
3.3 The Open-Loop Method
3.4 Margins of Stability
3.5 A Zone-Based Tuning Procedure
3.6 Variation in Plant Gain
3.7 Multiple (Cascaded) Loops
3.8 Power Converter Saturation and Synchronization
3.9 Phase vs. Gain Plots
Chapter 4. Delay in Digital Controllers
4.1 How Sampling Works
4.2 Sources of Delay in Digital Systems
4.3 Experiment 4A: Understanding Delay in Digital Control
4.4 Selecting the Sample Time
Chapter 5. The -Domain
5.1 Introduction to the z-Domain
5.2 z Phasors
5.3 Aliasing
5.4 Experiment 5A: Aliasing
5.5 From Transfer Function to Algorithm
5.6 Functions for Digital Systems
5.7 Reducing the Calculation Delay
5.8 Quantization
Chapter 6. Four Types of Controllers
6.1 Tuning in this Chapter
6.2 Using the Proportional Gain
6.3 Using the Integral Gain
6.4 Using the Differential Gain
6.5 PD Control
6.6 Choosing the Controller
6.7 Experiments 6A–6D
Chapter 7. Disturbance Response
7.1 Disturbances
7.2 Disturbance Response of a Velocity Controller
7.3 Disturbance Decoupling
Chapter 8. Feed-Forward
8.1 Plant-Based Feed-Forward
8.2 Feed-Forward and the Power Converter
8.3 Delaying the Command Signal
8.4 Variation in Plant and Power Converter Operation
8.5 Feed-Forward for the Double-Integrating Plant
Chapter 9. Filters in Control Systems
9.1 Filters in Control Systems
9.2 Filter Passband
9.3 Implementation of Filters
Chapter 10. Introduction to Observers in Control Systems
10.1 Overview of Observers
10.2 Experiments 10A–10C: Enhancing Stability with an Observer
10.3 Filter Form of the Luenberger Observer
10.4 Designing a Luenberger Observer
10.5 Introduction to Tuning an Observer Compensator
Section II Modeling
Chapter 11. Introduction to Modeling
11.1 What is a Model?
11.2 Frequency-Domain Modeling
11.3 Time-Domain Modeling
Chapter 12. Nonlinear Behavior and Time Variation
12.1 LTI Versus Non-LTI
12.2 Non-LTI Behavior
12.3 Dealing with Nonlinear Behavior
12.4 Ten Examples of Nonlinear Behavior
Chapter 13. Model Development and Verification
13.1 Seven-Step Process to Develop a Model
13.2 From Simulation to Deployment: RCP and HIL1
Section III Motion Control
Chapter 14. Encoders and Resolvers
14.1 Accuracy, Resolution, and Response
14.2 Encoders
14.3 Resolvers
14.4 Position Resolution, Velocity Estimation, and Noise
14.5 Alternatives for Increasing Resolution
14.6 Cyclic Error and Torque/Velocity Ripple
14.7 Experiment 14B: Cyclical Errors and Torque Ripple
14.8 Choosing a Feedback Device
Chapter 15. Basics of the Electric Servomotor and Drive
15.1 Definition of a Drive
15.2 Definition of a Servo System
15.3 Basic Magnetics
15.4 Electric Servomotors
15.5 Permanent-Magnet (PM) Brush Motors
15.6 Brushless PM Motors
15.7 Six-Step Control of Brushless PM Motor
15.8 Induction and Reluctance Motors
Chapter 16. Compliance and Resonance
16.1 Equations of Resonance
16.2 Tuned Resonance vs. Inertial-Reduction Instability
16.3 Curing Resonance
Chapter 17. Position-Control Loops
17.1 P/PI Position Control
17.2 PI/P Position Control
17.3 PID Position Control
17.4 Comparison of Position Loops
17.5 Position Profile Generation
17.6 Bode Plots for Positioning Systems
Chapter 18. Using the Luenberger Observer in Motion Control
18.1 Applications Likely to Benefit from Observers
18.2 Observing Velocity to Reduce Phase Lag
18.3 Acceleration Feedback
Chapter 19. Rapid Control Prototyping (RCP) for a Motion System
19.1 Why Use RCP?
19.2 Servo System with Rigidly-Coupled Load
19.3 Servo System with Compliantly-Coupled Load
APPENDIX A. Active Analog Implementation of Controller Elements
Integrator
Differentiator
Lag Compensator
Lead Compensator
Lead-Lag Compensator
Sallen-and-Key Low-Pass Filter
Adjustable Notch Filter
APPENDIX B. European Symbols for Block Diagrams
Part I. Linear Functions
Part II. Nonlinear Functions
APPENDIX C. The Runge—Kutta Method
The Runge–Kutta Algorithm
Basic Version of the Runge–Kutta Algorithm
C Programming Language Version of the Runge–Kutta Algorithm
H-File for C Programming Language Version
APPENDIX D. Development of the Bilinear Transformation
Bilinear Transformation
Prewarping
Factoring Polynomials
Phase Advancing
APPENDIX E. The Parallel Form of Digital Algorithms
APPENDIX F. Answers to End-of-Chapter Questions
Chapter 2
Chapter 3
Chapter 4
Chapter 5
Chapter 6
Chapter 7
Chapter 8
Chapter 9
Chapter 10
Chapter 11
Chapter 12
Chapter 14
Chapter 15
Chapter 16
Chapter 17
Chapter 18
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2012
- Published:
- 15th May 2012
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123859211
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123859204
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128102411
About the Author
George Ellis
George Ellis is Vice President Danaher Business Systems Office (DBSO) Innovation, Danaher Dental Group. He is responsible for developing and maintaining innovation business processes for a $3 billion company. For 30 years George has worked in product development including leading product development projects, designing development processes, and creating portfolio management systems. He has also written two well-respected books with Elsevier, Control System Design Guide, now in its fourth edition, and Observers in Control Systems. He has contributed articles to numerous magazines, including Electronic Design News, Machine Design, Control Engineering, Motion Systems Design, and Power Control and Intelligent Motion.
Affiliations and Expertise
VP, Danaher Dental Group
Reviews
"...the new addition in this edition, rapid control prototyping for a motion system, [is] both timely and useful in smoothing the transition from simulation to an embedded, hardware solution." --Zhiqiang Gao, Associate Professor and Director, Center for Advanced Control Technologies, Cleveland State University