Control System Design Guide:
1st Edition
Using your Computer to Develop and Diagnose Feedback Controllers
Description
This is a practical approach to control techniques. The author covers background material on analog controllers, digital controllers, and filters. Commonly used controllers are presented. Extended use of PSpice (a popular circuit simulation program) is used in problem solving. The book is also documented with 50 computer programs that circuit designers can use.
Key Features
- Explains integration of control systems with a personal computer
- Compares numerous control algorithms in digital and analog form
- Details the use of SPICE in problem solving
- Presents modeling concepts for linear and nonlinear systems
- Examines commonly used controllers
Readership
Electrical and mechanical design engineers working with control systems
Table of Contents
The s Domain
The z Domain
Tuning
Five Types of Controllers
Introduction to Filters
Linear Models--Tools for Tuning
Introduction to Advanced Modeling
Appendixes: Development of the Bilinear Transformation
Alternative Methods to Derive F(z)
Alternative Forms of Digital Algorithms
Alternative Measure of Parameter Sensitivity
Matrix Mathematics
Fourth Order Runge*b1Kutta Programs
PSpice Models
PSpice
C Programs
TUTSIM Models
Details
- No. of pages:
- 228
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 28th July 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323138444
About the Author
George Ellis
Affiliations and Expertise
Kollmorgen, Blacksburg, Virginia, U.S.A.