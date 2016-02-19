Control System Design Guide: - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122374708, 9780323138444

Control System Design Guide:

1st Edition

Using your Computer to Develop and Diagnose Feedback Controllers

Authors: George Ellis
eBook ISBN: 9780323138444
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th July 1991
Page Count: 228
Description

This is a practical approach to control techniques. The author covers background material on analog controllers, digital controllers, and filters. Commonly used controllers are presented. Extended use of PSpice (a popular circuit simulation program) is used in problem solving. The book is also documented with 50 computer programs that circuit designers can use.

Key Features

  • Explains integration of control systems with a personal computer
  • Compares numerous control algorithms in digital and analog form
  • Details the use of SPICE in problem solving
  • Presents modeling concepts for linear and nonlinear systems
  • Examines commonly used controllers

Readership

Electrical and mechanical design engineers working with control systems

Table of Contents

The s Domain
The z Domain
Tuning
Five Types of Controllers
Introduction to Filters
Linear Models--Tools for Tuning
Introduction to Advanced Modeling
Appendixes: Development of the Bilinear Transformation
Alternative Methods to Derive F(z)
Alternative Forms of Digital Algorithms
Alternative Measure of Parameter Sensitivity
Matrix Mathematics
Fourth Order Runge*b1Kutta Programs
PSpice Models
PSpice
C Programs
TUTSIM Models

Details

No. of pages:
228
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323138444

About the Author

George Ellis

Affiliations and Expertise

Kollmorgen, Blacksburg, Virginia, U.S.A.

