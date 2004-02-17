Control System Design Guide

"No matter how much you think you may know about the subject, there is something everyone can learn from this book. This book is control systems A-Z, and is the best book I have seen on the subject." - Dave Trapasso, Senior Project Engineer, Delphi Automotive Systems "I enjoyed reading this book. Although I have some experience in control engineering, it gave me a lot of insight into the implementation issues of drive control systems. This book is also written simply enough to be useful for self-study, even for engineers without a control system background. It covers classical approaches, as well as the recent developments in motion control. It is the most complete book on servo drive and motion control." - Wodek Gawronski, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology