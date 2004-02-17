Control System Design Guide - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780122374616, 9780080470139

Control System Design Guide

3rd Edition

Using Your Computer to Understand and Diagnose Feedback Controllers

Authors: George Ellis George Ellis
eBook ISBN: 9780080470139
Hardcover ISBN: 9780122374616
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th February 2004
Page Count: 464
Description

Control System Design Guide, 3E will help engineers to apply control theory to practical systems using their PC. This book provides an intuitive approach to controls, avoiding unnecessary mathematics and emphasizing key concepts with more than a dozen control system models. Whether readers are just starting to use controllers or have years of experience, this book will help them improve their machines and processes.

Key Features

  • Teaches controls with an intuitive approach, avoiding unnecessary mathematics.
  • Key topics are demonstrated with realistic models of control systems.
  • All models written in Visual ModelQ, a full graphical simulation environment available freely via the internet.
  • New material on OBSERVERS explained using practical applications.
  • Explains how to model machines and processes, including how to measure working equipment; describes many nonlinear behaviours seen in industrial control systems.
  • Electronic motion control, including details of how motors and motor feedback devices work, causes and cures of mechanical resonance, and how position loops work.

Readership

Electrical and mechanical engineers in control, systems, and robotics and electronics hobbyists.

Table of Contents

Introduction to Controls; The Frequency Domain; Tuning a Control System; Delay in Digital Controllers; The z-Domain; Six Types of Controllers; Disturbance Response; Feed-Forward; Filters in Control Systems; Introduction to Observers in Control Systems; Introduction to Modeling; Nonlinear Behavior and Time Variation; Seven Steps to Developing a Model; Encoders and Resolvers; Basics of the Electric Servomotor and Drive; Compliance and Resonance; Position-Control Loops; Using the Luenberger Observer in Motion Control. Appendices: Active Analog Implementation of Controller Elements; European Symbols for Block Diagrams; The Runge-Kutta Method; Development of the Bilinear Transformation; The Parallel Form of Digital Algorithms; Basic Matrix Math.

About the Author

George Ellis

George Ellis is Vice President Danaher Business Systems Office (DBSO) Innovation, Danaher Dental Group. He is responsible for developing and maintaining innovation business processes for a $3 billion company. For 30 years George has worked in product development including leading product development projects, designing development processes, and creating portfolio management systems. He has also written two well-respected books with Elsevier, Control System Design Guide, now in its fourth edition, and Observers in Control Systems. He has contributed articles to numerous magazines, including Electronic Design News, Machine Design, Control Engineering, Motion Systems Design, and Power Control and Intelligent Motion.

Affiliations and Expertise

VP, Danaher Dental Group

Reviews

"No matter how much you think you may know about the subject, there is something everyone can learn from this book. This book is control systems A-Z, and is the best book I have seen on the subject." - Dave Trapasso, Senior Project Engineer, Delphi Automotive Systems "I enjoyed reading this book. Although I have some experience in control engineering, it gave me a lot of insight into the implementation issues of drive control systems. This book is also written simply enough to be useful for self-study, even for engineers without a control system background. It covers classical approaches, as well as the recent developments in motion control. It is the most complete book on servo drive and motion control." - Wodek Gawronski, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology

Ratings and Reviews

