Control Strategy for Time-Delay Systems
1st Edition
Part II: Engineering Applications
Table of Contents
8: Wide-Area Damping Controller Design for Power System Oscillations: Robustness and Time-Delay
9: Delay Resilient Networked Control with Application to Microgrids: multi agent and fuzzy control approach
12: Time-delay robustness analysis of a nested saturation control for UAV motion control
13: Insulin Dosage control of time-delayed Type-1 Diabetes
15: State estimation strategy for continuous-time systems with time-varying delay via a novel L-K functional
17: Predictive control for time-delay systems: Theory and applications
18: Time-Delay Deep Learning Controller for Power Electronic DC/DC Converters
19: Adaptive Lag-Synchronization of Two Non-identical Time-delayed Chaotic Systems in the Presence of External Disturbances Subjected to Input
20: Reset Observer for a Class of Nonlinear Time-delay Systems with Application to a Two-stage Chemical Reactor System
21: Estimating the Maximum Allowable Delay Bound for Networked Control Systems Using Co-simulation and Design State Exploration
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 14th December 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323853477
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Mohammad Khooban
Mohammad-Hassan Khooban received the Ph.D. degree from the Shiraz University of Technology, Shiraz, in 2017. From 2016 to 2017, he was a Research Assistant with the University of Aalborg, Aalborg, Denmark, conducting research on advanced control of microgrids and marine power systems. From 2017 to 2018, he was a Post-Doctoral Associate with Aalborg University, Aalborg. He is currently a Post-Doctoral Fellow with Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. He has authored or co-authored over 120 publications on journals and international conferences, one book chapter, and holds one patent. His current research interests include control theory and application, power electronics, and its applications in power systems, industrial electronics, and renewable energy systems. Dr. Khooban is currently serving as an Associate Editor for the Complexity Journal.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Engineering - Cyper-Physical Systems, Aarhus University, Aarhus N, Denmark
Tomislav Dragicevic
Tomislav Dragičević received the M.Sc. and the industrial Ph.D. degrees in Electrical Engineering from the Faculty of Electrical Engineering, Zagreb, Croatia, in 2009 and 2013, respectively. From 2013 until 2016 he has been a Postdoctoral research associate at Aalborg University, Denmark. From March 2016 he is an Associate Professor at Aalborg University, where he leads an Advanced Control Lab. His principal field of interest is design and control of microgrids, and application of advanced modeling and control concepts to power electronic systems. He has authored and co-authored more than 155 technical papers in his domain of interest, 8 book chapters and a book in the field. He serves as Associate Editor in the IEEE TRANSACTIONS ON INDUSTRIAL ELECTRONICS. He is a recipient of the Končar prize for the best industrial PhD thesis in Croatia, and a Robert Mayer Energy Conservation award.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, The Faculty of Engineering and Science, Department of Energy Technology Power Electronic Systems Aalborg University, Aalborg, Denmark
