Control Strategy for Time-Delay Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323853477

Control Strategy for Time-Delay Systems

1st Edition

Part II: Engineering Applications

Editors: Mohammad Khooban Tomislav Dragicevic
Paperback ISBN: 9780323853477
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th December 2020
Page Count: 300
Table of Contents

8: Wide-Area Damping Controller Design for Power System Oscillations: Robustness and Time-Delay

9: Delay Resilient Networked Control with Application to Microgrids: multi agent and fuzzy control approach

12: Time-delay robustness analysis of a nested saturation control for UAV motion control

13: Insulin Dosage control of time-delayed Type-1 Diabetes

15: State estimation strategy for continuous-time systems with time-varying delay via a novel L-K functional

17: Predictive control for time-delay systems: Theory and applications

18: Time-Delay Deep Learning Controller for Power Electronic DC/DC Converters

19: Adaptive Lag-Synchronization of Two Non-identical Time-delayed Chaotic Systems in the Presence of External Disturbances Subjected to Input

20: Reset Observer for a Class of Nonlinear Time-delay Systems with Application to a Two-stage Chemical Reactor System

21: Estimating the Maximum Allowable Delay Bound for Networked Control Systems Using Co-simulation and Design State Exploration

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
14th December 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780323853477

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Mohammad Khooban

Mohammad-Hassan Khooban received the Ph.D. degree from the Shiraz University of Technology, Shiraz, in 2017. From 2016 to 2017, he was a Research Assistant with the University of Aalborg, Aalborg, Denmark, conducting research on advanced control of microgrids and marine power systems. From 2017 to 2018, he was a Post-Doctoral Associate with Aalborg University, Aalborg. He is currently a Post-Doctoral Fellow with Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. He has authored or co-authored over 120 publications on journals and international conferences, one book chapter, and holds one patent. His current research interests include control theory and application, power electronics, and its applications in power systems, industrial electronics, and renewable energy systems. Dr. Khooban is currently serving as an Associate Editor for the Complexity Journal.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Engineering - Cyper-Physical Systems, Aarhus University, Aarhus N, Denmark

Tomislav Dragicevic

Tomislav Dragičević received the M.Sc. and the industrial Ph.D. degrees in Electrical Engineering from the Faculty of Electrical Engineering, Zagreb, Croatia, in 2009 and 2013, respectively. From 2013 until 2016 he has been a Postdoctoral research associate at Aalborg University, Denmark. From March 2016 he is an Associate Professor at Aalborg University, where he leads an Advanced Control Lab. His principal field of interest is design and control of microgrids, and application of advanced modeling and control concepts to power electronic systems. He has authored and co-authored more than 155 technical papers in his domain of interest, 8 book chapters and a book in the field. He serves as Associate Editor in the IEEE TRANSACTIONS ON INDUSTRIAL ELECTRONICS. He is a recipient of the Končar prize for the best industrial PhD thesis in Croatia, and a Robert Mayer Energy Conservation award.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, The Faculty of Engineering and Science, Department of Energy Technology Power Electronic Systems Aalborg University, Aalborg, Denmark

