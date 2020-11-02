Control Strategy for Time-Delay Systems

Part I: Introduction to Time-Delay Systems

1. Time-Delay Systems

2. Fundamental Stability Theorems

3. Review of Networked Control System with Time Delay

Part II: Stabilization and Control of Time Delayed Systems

4. H8 State Estimator Design for a Class of Discrete-Time Delayed Systems of the Neural Network Type with random time-varying delays

5. Distributed Delay Dependent polytopic approach for Robust Stabilization of Uncertain Linear Systems with Discrete and Distributed Delays

6. Delay Partitioning Scheme for Stabilization of Takagi–Sugeno Fuzzy Time-Delay Systems

7. Model Reduction Method for Neutral Linear and Nonlinear Differential Time Delay Systems

8. Fuzzy Model Predictive Control (FMPC) of Discrete Systems with Time-Varying Delay and Persistent Disturbances

9. Sliding Mode Control Scheme for a Class of Nonlinear Systems Represented by Takagi-Sugeno Fuzzy Models

10. Delay-Dependent Approach to the Piecewise-Affine H-Infinity Filter Design for Discrete Time State Delayed Nonlinear Systems

11. Fuzzy Adaptive Output-Feedback Control of Stochastic Nonlinear Multiple Time-Delay Systems

12. Robust Predictor-Based Sliding Mode Controller for Uncertain Linear Systems with Delays

13. Recurrent Neural-Network Based Controller for Nonlinear Dynamic Systems with Constant Input and State Feedback Delays

14. Generalization of Smith Predictor (SP) for Unstable Time-Delay Single-Input Single-Output (SISO) Systems

15. Global Asymptotic Stability of a Class of Interval Fractional Order Nonlinear Systems with Time Delay

Part III: Control design for Networked Control systems with time delays

16. Robust Stabilization and H8 Control of Networked Control Systems With Time Varying Delays

17. Digital Smith Predictor for Networked Control Systems with Delays

18. Networked-Predictive-Control (NPC) Scheme for Network-Induced Delay Systems

19. Decentralized State-feedback Controller for Wireless Networked Control Systems with Delays

20. State-Feedback Model Predictive Controller for Networked Control Systems Subjected to Variable Network Time Delays

21. Stochastic Discrete-Time Sliding Mode Control for Networked Systems Involving Random Communication Delays

22. Dynamic output feedback controller for Finite-time H8 control of networked control systems with random communication delays

23. Delay Scheduled Impulsive (DSI) Controller for wireless networked control systems with time-varying delays

Part IV: Control Design of Practical Time Delayed Systems

24. H8 Control Design for Power System with Multiple Time-Delays

25. Novel Design of Dead Time Compensator (DTC) based on Two Degree of Freedom (2DOF) Control for Industrial Processes with Long Time Delay

26. LMI-based robust predictive LFC for power systems with communication delays

27. New Gain-Scheduling Frequency Control for Compensating the Communication Delay in an Islanded Microgrid

28. Simple Interval Type-2 Fuzzy Logic for Load Frequency Control of Time Delayed Networked Shipboard Microgrids with PPL Accommodation

29. Takagi-Sugeno Based Fuzzy Predictive Control Law for a Networked DC Microgrid with delays