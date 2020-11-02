COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Control Strategy for Time-Delay Systems Part I: Concepts and Theories - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128205990

Control Strategy for Time-Delay Systems Part I: Concepts and Theories, Volume 1

1st Edition

Editors: Mohammad Khooban Tomislav Dragicevic
Paperback ISBN: 9780128205990
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd November 2020
Page Count: 300
Table of Contents

1: An Overview of Time-Delay Control Systems

2: Stabilization Techniques for Large Input-Delay Systems

3: Discrete-Time Adaptive Control of Time-Delayed Linear Systems

4: On a quasi-optimal spectrum assignment for delayed systems

5: Fuzzy Model Predictive Control of Discrete Nonlinear Systems With Time-Varying Delay

6: Observability and Observer Design of Time-Delay Linear Systems with Unknown Inputs

7: Adaptive-Robust Control for a Class of Systems with State-Dependent Uncertainty and Input Delay

10: Adaptive control of large-scale systems with long input delay

11: Lambert W Function Approach to Analysis and Stabilization of Time-Delay Systems

14: Control of constrained discrete-time systems with time-varying state delay

15: State estimation strategy for continuous-time systems with time-varying delay via a novel L-K functional

Description

Since delays are present in 99% of industrial processes, Control Strategy for Time-delay Systems covers all the important features of real-world practical applications which will be valuable to practicing engineers and specialists The book presents the views of the editors on promising research directions and future industrial applications in this area.

Although the fundamentals of time-delay systems are discussed, the book focuses on the advanced modelling and control of such systems and will provide the analysis and test (or simulation) results of nearly every technique described in the book For this purpose, highly complex models are introduced to ‎describe the mentioned new applications which are characterized by ‎time-varying delays with intermittent and stochastic nature, several types of nonlinearities, and the presence ‎of different time-scales.

Researchers, practitioners and PhD students will gain insights into the prevailing trends in design and operation of real-time control systems, reviewing the shortcomings and future developments concerning the practical system issues such as standardization, protection and design.

Key Features

  • Presents an overview of the most recent trends for time-delay systems
  • Covers the important features of the real-world practical applications that can be valuable to practicing engineers and specialists
  • Provides the analysis and the simulations results of the techniques described in the book

Readership

Graduate students and researchers in the field of control system design and analysis, including specialists from robust and intelligent control and networked control systems, in dynamics and controls, control engineering

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
2nd November 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128205990

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Mohammad Khooban

Mohammad-Hassan Khooban received the Ph.D. degree from the Shiraz University of Technology, Shiraz, in 2017. From 2016 to 2017, he was a Research Assistant with the University of Aalborg, Aalborg, Denmark, conducting research on advanced control of microgrids and marine power systems. From 2017 to 2018, he was a Post-Doctoral Associate with Aalborg University, Aalborg. He is currently a Post-Doctoral Fellow with Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. He has authored or co-authored over 120 publications on journals and international conferences, one book chapter, and holds one patent. His current research interests include control theory and application, power electronics, and its applications in power systems, industrial electronics, and renewable energy systems. Dr. Khooban is currently serving as an Associate Editor for the Complexity Journal.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Engineering - Cyper-Physical Systems, Aarhus University, Aarhus N, Denmark

Tomislav Dragicevic

Tomislav Dragičević received the M.Sc. and the industrial Ph.D. degrees in Electrical Engineering from the Faculty of Electrical Engineering, Zagreb, Croatia, in 2009 and 2013, respectively. From 2013 until 2016 he has been a Postdoctoral research associate at Aalborg University, Denmark. From March 2016 he is an Associate Professor at Aalborg University, where he leads an Advanced Control Lab. His principal field of interest is design and control of microgrids, and application of advanced modeling and control concepts to power electronic systems. He has authored and co-authored more than 155 technical papers in his domain of interest, 8 book chapters and a book in the field. He serves as Associate Editor in the IEEE TRANSACTIONS ON INDUSTRIAL ELECTRONICS. He is a recipient of the Končar prize for the best industrial PhD thesis in Croatia, and a Robert Mayer Energy Conservation award.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, The Faculty of Engineering and Science, Department of Energy Technology Power Electronic Systems Aalborg University, Aalborg, Denmark

