Control Strategy for Time-Delay Systems Part I: Concepts and Theories, Volume 1

Since delays are present in 99% of industrial processes, Control Strategy for Time-delay Systems covers all the important features of real-world practical applications which will be valuable to practicing engineers and specialists The book presents the views of the editors on promising research directions and future industrial applications in this area.

Although the fundamentals of time-delay systems are discussed, the book focuses on the advanced modelling and control of such systems and will provide the analysis and test (or simulation) results of nearly every technique described in the book For this purpose, highly complex models are introduced to ‎describe the mentioned new applications which are characterized by ‎time-varying delays with intermittent and stochastic nature, several types of nonlinearities, and the presence ‎of different time-scales.

Researchers, practitioners and PhD students will gain insights into the prevailing trends in design and operation of real-time control systems, reviewing the shortcomings and future developments concerning the practical system issues such as standardization, protection and design.