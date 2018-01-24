Control of Power Electronic Converters and Systems

Topic 1 Fundamentals of Power Converters

1. Power Electronics Converters – an overview

2. Basic Control Principles in power electronics – analogue and digital control design

3. Modelling and Control of dc/dc converters

4. Modelling and Control of single-phase ac/dc converter incl Phase Locked Loop

5. Modelling and Control of three-phase ac/dc converter incl Phase Locked Loop

6. Control of single-phase and three – phase dc/ac converters

7. Modelling and control of ac/ac converters

Topic 2 Renewable energy systems

8. Design and control of voltage source converters with LCL filters

9. Modelling and Control of PV systems

10. Control of Wind Turbine Systems

Topic 3 Adjustable Speed Drives

11. Basic Control of AC motor drives

12. Sensorless Control of Motor Drives

Topic 4 Power Quality

13. Active rectifiers and their control

14. Power Converters for power Quality improvement

Topic 5 Appliances

15. Control of single-phase motors for appliances

16. Power converter and control of LED’s

Topic 6 Power System

17. Voltage source converter for large scale power system control

18. MMC converter and its control

Topic 7 Advanced features in control of power converters

19. Thermal loading minimization control in power converters

20. Adaptive control of power converter and system