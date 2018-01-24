Control of Power Electronic Converters and Systems
1st Edition
Volume 1
Description
Control of Power Electronic Converters and Systems examines the theory behind power electronic converter control, including operation, modeling and control of basic converters. The book explores how to manipulate components of power electronics converters and systems to produce a desired effect by controlling system variables. Advances in power electronics enable new applications to emerge and performance improvement in existing applications. These advances rely on control effectiveness, making it essential to apply appropriate control schemes to the converter and system to obtain the desired performance.
Key Features
- Discusses different applications and their control
- Explains the most important controller design methods both in analog and digital
- Describes different important applications to be used in future industrial products
- Covers voltage source converters in significant detail
- Demonstrates applications across a much broader context
Readership
Electrical, mechanical, mechatronic, and control engineers who are working on the design and control of power electronic equipment
Table of Contents
Topic 1 Fundamentals of Power Converters
1. Power Electronics Converters – an overview
2. Basic Control Principles in power electronics – analogue and digital control design
3. Modelling and Control of dc/dc converters
4. Modelling and Control of single-phase ac/dc converter incl Phase Locked Loop
5. Modelling and Control of three-phase ac/dc converter incl Phase Locked Loop
6. Control of single-phase and three – phase dc/ac converters
7. Modelling and control of ac/ac converters
Topic 2 Renewable energy systems
8. Design and control of voltage source converters with LCL filters
9. Modelling and Control of PV systems
10. Control of Wind Turbine Systems
Topic 3 Adjustable Speed Drives
11. Basic Control of AC motor drives
12. Sensorless Control of Motor Drives
Topic 4 Power Quality
13. Active rectifiers and their control
14. Power Converters for power Quality improvement
Topic 5 Appliances
15. Control of single-phase motors for appliances
16. Power converter and control of LED’s
Topic 6 Power System
17. Voltage source converter for large scale power system control
18. MMC converter and its control
Topic 7 Advanced features in control of power converters
19. Thermal loading minimization control in power converters
20. Adaptive control of power converter and system
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 24th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128054369
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128052457
About the Editor
Frede Blaabjerg
Frede Blaabjerg was with ABB‐Scandia, Randers, Denmark, from 1987 to 1988. From 1988 to 1992, he was a Ph.D. Student with Aalborg University, Aalborg, Denmark. He became an Assistant Professor in 1992, Associate Professor in 1996, and Full Professor of power electronics and drives in 1998. His current research interests include power electronics and its applications such as in wind turbines, PV systems, reliability, harmonics and adjustable speed drives. He has received 17 IEEE Prize Paper Awards, the IEEE PELS Distinguished Service Award in 2009, the EPE‐PEMC Council Award in 2010, the IEEE William E. Newell Power Electronics Award 2014 and the Villum Kann Rasmussen Research Award 2014. He was an Editor‐in‐Chief of the IEEE TRANSACTIONS ON POWER ELECTRONICS from 2006 to 2012. He is nominated in 2014 and 2015 by Thomson Reuters to be among the most 250 cited researchers in Engineering in the world.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Energy Technology, Aalborg Universitet, Aalborg, Denmark