Control of Plant Virus Diseases, Volume 91
1st Edition
Vegetatively-Propagated Crops
Serial Volume Editors: Gad Loebenstein Nikolaos Katis
eBook ISBN: 9780128027639
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128027622
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th January 2015
Page Count: 332
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: Principles for Supplying Virus-Tested Material
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Virus Detection
- 3 Virus Elimination
- 4 Certification Schemes and Programs
- 5 Prospects
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Two: Control of Sweet Potato Virus Diseases
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Main Viruses
- 3 Transgenic Approaches to Control the Viruses in Sweet Potato
- Chapter Three: Control of Pome and Stone Fruit Virus Diseases
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction: The Importance of Temperate Fruit Trees Worldwide
- 2 Major Viruses Affecting Temperate Fruit Trees
- 3 Reliable and Sensitive Detection Methods
- 4 Present Control Methods
- 5 Transgenic Approaches to Induce Virus Resistance in Temperate Fruit Trees
- Chapter Four: Cassava Virus Diseases: Biology, Epidemiology, and Management
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Biology and Epidemiology of Cassava Viruses
- 3 Management of Cassava Viruses
- 4 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Five: Control of Virus Diseases of Citrus
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Commonly Encountered Citrus Viruses and Graft-Transmissible Diseases
- 3 Other Insect-Spread Diseases Caused by Prokaryotes Which Need to be Considered in Control/Management of Citrus Viruses and Virus-Like Diseases
- 4 Methods of Control of Graft-Transmissible Pathogens of Citrus
- 5 Other Methods of Control
- Chapter Six: Control of Viruses Infecting Grapevine
- Abstract
- 1 Origin, Botany, and Economic Importance of Grapevine (Vitis vinifera L.)
- 2 The Main Viruses Infecting Grapevine
- 3 Diagnosis of Grapevine Viruses
- 4 Control
- 5 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Seven: Biology, Etiology, and Control of Virus Diseases of Banana and Plantain
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Major Virus Diseases of Banana and Plantain
- 3 Minor Virus Diseases
- 4 Conclusions
- Chapter Eight: Control of Virus Diseases of Berry Crops
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Virus Control During Plant Propagation
- 3 Detection
- 4 Certification Schemes
- 5 Generating and Testing G1 Plants
- 6 Virus Control in Berry Crops
- 7 Virus Control in Nurseries
- 8 BMPs, Knowing the High-Risk Viruses
- 9 Virus Control in Commercial Fields
- Index
Description
The first review series in virology and published since 1953, Advances in Virus Research covers a diverse range of in-depth reviews, providing a valuable overview of the field. The series of eclectic volumes are valuable resources to virologists, microbiologists, immunologists, molecular biologists, pathologists, and plant researchers.
Volume 91 features articles on control of plant virus diseases.
Key Features
- Contributions from leading authorities
- Comprehensive reviews for general and specialist use
- First and longest-running review series in virology
Readership
Professional virologists, from professors to graduate students, microbiologists and infectious disease specialists.
About the Serial Volume Editors
Gad Loebenstein Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Virology, Agricultural Research Organization, Bet Dagan, Israel
Nikolaos Katis Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Agriculture, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Thessaloniki, Greece
