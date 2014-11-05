Control of Plant Virus Diseases, Volume 90
1st Edition
Seed-Propagated Crops
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: Management of Air-Borne Viruses by “Optical Barriers” in Protected Agriculture and Open-Field Crops
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Insects Vision Apparatus
- 3 Use of UV-Absorbing Cladding Materials for Greenhouse Protection Against the Spread of Insect Pests and Virus Diseases
- 4 Sticky Traps for Monitoring and Insects Mass Trapping
- 5 Soil Mulches
- 6 Reflective and Colored Shading Nets
- 7 Reflective Films Formed by Whitewashes
- 8 Prospects and Outlooks
- Chapter Two: Transgenic Resistance
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Viral Protein-Mediated Resistance
- 3 Viral RNA-Mediated Resistance
- 4 Nonviral-Mediated Resistance
- 5 Host-Derived Resistance
- 6 Conclusions and Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Three: Management of Whitefly-Transmitted Viruses in Open-Field Production Systems
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Whiteflies and the Viruses They Transmit
- 3 Management of Whitefly-Transmitted Viruses Using Pesticides
- 4 Management of Whitefly-Transmitted Viruses Using Cultural Practices
- 5 Genetic Resistance
- 6 Case Study 1: Managing Begomoviruses and Ipomoviruses in Cassava
- 7 Case Study 2: Management of Criniviruses
- 8 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Four: Control of Plant Virus Diseases in Cool-Season Grain Legume Crops
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Surveys, Importance, Losses, Economics in Relation to Virus Control and Control Methods
- 3 Host Resistance
- 4 Phytosanitary Measures
- 5 Cultural Practices
- 6 Chemical Control
- 7 Biological Control
- 8 Integrated Approaches
- 9 Implications of Climate Change and New Technologies
- 10 Conclusions
- Chapter Five: Control of Cucurbit Viruses
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Growing Healthy Seeds in a Healthy Environment
- 3 Altering the Activity of Vectors
- 4 Making Cucurbits Resistant to Viruses
- 5 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Six: Virus Diseases of Peppers (Capsicum spp.) and Their Control
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Main Viruses Infecting Peppers
- 3 Management of Viruses Infecting Peppers
- 4 Discussion and Conclusions
- Chapter Seven: Control of Virus Diseases in Soybeans
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Soybean Mosaic Virus
- 3 Bean Pod Mottle Virus
- 4 Soybean Vein Necrosis Virus
- 5 Tobacco Ringspot Virus
- 6 Soybean Dwarf Virus
- 7 Peanut Mottle Virus
- 8 Peanut Stunt Virus
- 9 Alfalfa Mosaic Virus
- 10 Management: Present and Prospects
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Eight: Control of Virus Diseases in Maize
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Virus Diseases of Maize
- 3 Disease Emergence and Control
- 4 Development of Virus-Resistant Crops
- 5 Genetics of Resistance to Virus Diseases
- 6 Toward Understanding Virus Resistance Mechanisms in Maize
- 7 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Nine: Tropical Food Legumes: Virus Diseases of Economic Importance and Their Control
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Virus Diseases of Major Food Legumes
- 3 Virus Diseases of Minor Food Legumes
- 4 Conclusions and Future Prospects
- Acknowledgments
- Index
Description
The first review series in virology and published since 1953, Advances in Virus Research covers a diverse range of in-depth reviews, providing a valuable overview of the field. The series of eclectic volumes are valuable resources to virologists, microbiologists, immunologists, molecular biologists, pathologists, and plant researchers.
Volume 90 features articles on control of plant virus diseases.
"A mandatory purchase for all types of comprehensive libraries, both public and university, as well as for those interested in or doing research in the field of virology." --Military Medicine
"This serial...is well known to virologists. It is a valuable aid in maintaining an overview of various facets of the rapidly expanding fields of virology...Timely, informative, and useful to the student, teacher, and research scientist." --American Scientist
