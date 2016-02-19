Control of Ovulation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080136509, 9781483137476

Control of Ovulation

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Conference Held at Endicott House, Dedham, Massachusetts, 1960

Editors: Claude A. Villee
eBook ISBN: 9781483137476
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1961
Page Count: 262
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Control of Ovulation focuses on the process of ovulation. The book first discusses the research on the functions of the pituitary gonadotropins in the induction of ovulation in rats. Summary and conclusions are provided. The text underscores follicular development and ovular maturation and ovulation in ovarian tissues transplanted to the eyes. Morphologic observations; fertility of follicular ova from ovarian transplants; and rate of formation of maturing follicles are described. The selection also explains the functions of steroids in the control of mammalian ovulation; interactions between the central nervous system and hormones triggering ovulation; and the pituitary stalk and ovulation. The text also highlights the interactions between the central nervous system and hormones influencing ovulation. Topics include effects of high dosages of estrogen or testosterone; afterreaction to coitus; effects of new progestogens; and effects of pituitary and placental hormones. The book also takes note of the relationship of the preoptic region of the brain with ovulation. The text also looks at the mechanisms that control the ovulation of avian and mammalian follicles and hormonal augmentation of fertility in cattle and sheep. The selection is a vital source of reference for readers interested to study the process of ovulation.

Table of Contents


Contents

List of Contributors

The Role of the Pituitary Gonadotropins in Induction of Ovulation in the Hypophysectomized Rat

Discussion by Knobil

Follicular Development, Ovular Maturation and Ovulation in Ovarian Tissue Transplanted to the Eye

Discussion by Hammond

The Role of Steroids in the Control of Mammalian Ovulation

Discussion by Barraclough, Breneman, Chang, Folley, Greep, Hisaw, Knobil, McArthur, Meyer, Nalbandov, Nelson, Noyes, Pincus, Segal, Simpson and Sturgis

The Pituitary Stalk and Ovulation

Discussion by Critchlow

Interactions between the Central Nervous System and Hormones Influencing Ovulation

Discussion by Hansel

The Preoptic Region of the Brain and its Relation to Ovulation

Discussion by Barraclough, Folley, Hansel, Harris and Segal

Mechanisms Controlling Ovulation of Avian and Mammalian Follicles

Discussion by Hisaw, Meyer and Nalbandov

Hormonal Augmentation of Fertility in Sheep and Cattle

Discussion by Breneman, Chang, Folley, Ganong, Greep, Hammond, Harris, Hisaw, Knobil, Meyer, Nalbandov and Pincus

The Induction of Ovulation in the Human by Human Pituitary Gonadotropin

Discussion by McArthur, Reid, Segal and Villee

Factors Influencing Ovulation and Atresia of Ovarian Follicles

Discussion by Gemzell, Greep, Hertz, McArthur and Pincus

Inhibition of Ovulation in the Human

Discussion by Hisaw and Nelson

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
262
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1961
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483137476

About the Editor

Claude A. Villee

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.