Control of Ovulation
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Conference Held at Endicott House, Dedham, Massachusetts, 1960
Description
Control of Ovulation focuses on the process of ovulation. The book first discusses the research on the functions of the pituitary gonadotropins in the induction of ovulation in rats. Summary and conclusions are provided. The text underscores follicular development and ovular maturation and ovulation in ovarian tissues transplanted to the eyes. Morphologic observations; fertility of follicular ova from ovarian transplants; and rate of formation of maturing follicles are described. The selection also explains the functions of steroids in the control of mammalian ovulation; interactions between the central nervous system and hormones triggering ovulation; and the pituitary stalk and ovulation. The text also highlights the interactions between the central nervous system and hormones influencing ovulation. Topics include effects of high dosages of estrogen or testosterone; afterreaction to coitus; effects of new progestogens; and effects of pituitary and placental hormones. The book also takes note of the relationship of the preoptic region of the brain with ovulation. The text also looks at the mechanisms that control the ovulation of avian and mammalian follicles and hormonal augmentation of fertility in cattle and sheep. The selection is a vital source of reference for readers interested to study the process of ovulation.
Table of Contents
Contents
List of Contributors
The Role of the Pituitary Gonadotropins in Induction of Ovulation in the Hypophysectomized Rat
Discussion by Knobil
Follicular Development, Ovular Maturation and Ovulation in Ovarian Tissue Transplanted to the Eye
Discussion by Hammond
The Role of Steroids in the Control of Mammalian Ovulation
Discussion by Barraclough, Breneman, Chang, Folley, Greep, Hisaw, Knobil, McArthur, Meyer, Nalbandov, Nelson, Noyes, Pincus, Segal, Simpson and Sturgis
The Pituitary Stalk and Ovulation
Discussion by Critchlow
Interactions between the Central Nervous System and Hormones Influencing Ovulation
Discussion by Hansel
The Preoptic Region of the Brain and its Relation to Ovulation
Discussion by Barraclough, Folley, Hansel, Harris and Segal
Mechanisms Controlling Ovulation of Avian and Mammalian Follicles
Discussion by Hisaw, Meyer and Nalbandov
Hormonal Augmentation of Fertility in Sheep and Cattle
Discussion by Breneman, Chang, Folley, Ganong, Greep, Hammond, Harris, Hisaw, Knobil, Meyer, Nalbandov and Pincus
The Induction of Ovulation in the Human by Human Pituitary Gonadotropin
Discussion by McArthur, Reid, Segal and Villee
Factors Influencing Ovulation and Atresia of Ovarian Follicles
Discussion by Gemzell, Greep, Hertz, McArthur and Pincus
Inhibition of Ovulation in the Human
Discussion by Hisaw and Nelson
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 262
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1961
- Published:
- 1st January 1961
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483137476