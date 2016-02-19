Control of Ovulation
1st Edition
Authors: D.B. Crighton G.R. Foxcroft N.B. Haynes
eBook ISBN: 9781483162713
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 502
Description
Control of Ovulation discusses the general principles and practical applications of ovulation control. The book presents 25 papers that cover the basic research practices and practicalities of ovulation control. The materials are grouped according to their respective themes. The first three parts cover the hypothalamus, pituitary gland, and ovary, respectively. The remaining papers discuss concerns regarding the applications of ovulation control, such as ovulation failure; diagnosis of ovulatory disorders; and the induction and synchronization of ovulation. The text will be of great use to practitioners of obstetrics and gynecology in both human and veterinary medicine.
Table of Contents
Introduction to Parts I, II and III
The Hypothalamo-Pituitary-Ovarian Axis
I The Hypothalamus
1 Extra-Hypothamic Centers Involved in the Control of Ovulation
2 The Role of Neurotransmitters in the Secretion of Pituitary Gonadotrophins and Prolactin
3 The Feedback Effects of Ovarian Steroids on Gonadotrophin Secretion
4 Structure-Activity Relationship in the LH-RH Molecule
II The Pituitary Gland
5 Specific Modulation of LH-RH Action on LH and FSH Secretion by Gonodal Steroids
6 Structure of Gonadotrophins as Related to Function
7 The Response of the Pituitary Gland to Hypothalamic Stimulation
8 The Development of Pituitary Gland to Hypothalamic Stimulation
III The Ovary
9 Ovarian Development in Young Mammals
10 Regulation of Oocyte Maturation in Mammals
11 Changes in the Graafian Follicle Population during the Follicular Phase of the Oestrous Cycle
12 Actions of Pituitary Gonadotrophins on the Ovary
13 Local Utero-Ovarian Relationships
Introduction to Parts IV, V and VI
The Applications of Ovulation Control
IV Ovulation Failure
14 Photoperiodism and Seasonal Breeding in Birds and Mammals
15 Control of Ovarian Function during the Establishment of Gestation
16 Hypothalamic-Pituitary Control during Lactation in Sheep
17 Reproduction during Lactation
V Control of Ovulation in the Human
18 The Diagnosis of Ovulatory Disorders
19 The Induction of Ovulation
20 Hormonal Therapy of Ovulatory Disorders
21 Hyperprolactinaemia and Ovulation
VI Inducing and Synchronizing Ovulation in Animals
22 Ovulation Control in the Cow
23 Ovulation Control in the Pig
24 Ovulation Control in the Sheep
25 Control Of Oestrus and Ovulation in the Mare
Summary
The Symposium in Perspective
List of Participants
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 502
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483162713
About the Author
D.B. Crighton
G.R. Foxcroft
N.B. Haynes
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.