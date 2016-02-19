Control of Ovulation discusses the general principles and practical applications of ovulation control. The book presents 25 papers that cover the basic research practices and practicalities of ovulation control. The materials are grouped according to their respective themes. The first three parts cover the hypothalamus, pituitary gland, and ovary, respectively. The remaining papers discuss concerns regarding the applications of ovulation control, such as ovulation failure; diagnosis of ovulatory disorders; and the induction and synchronization of ovulation. The text will be of great use to practitioners of obstetrics and gynecology in both human and veterinary medicine.

Table of Contents



Introduction to Parts I, II and III

The Hypothalamo-Pituitary-Ovarian Axis

I The Hypothalamus

1 Extra-Hypothamic Centers Involved in the Control of Ovulation

2 The Role of Neurotransmitters in the Secretion of Pituitary Gonadotrophins and Prolactin

3 The Feedback Effects of Ovarian Steroids on Gonadotrophin Secretion

4 Structure-Activity Relationship in the LH-RH Molecule

II The Pituitary Gland

5 Specific Modulation of LH-RH Action on LH and FSH Secretion by Gonodal Steroids

6 Structure of Gonadotrophins as Related to Function

7 The Response of the Pituitary Gland to Hypothalamic Stimulation

8 The Development of Pituitary Gland to Hypothalamic Stimulation

III The Ovary

9 Ovarian Development in Young Mammals

10 Regulation of Oocyte Maturation in Mammals

11 Changes in the Graafian Follicle Population during the Follicular Phase of the Oestrous Cycle

12 Actions of Pituitary Gonadotrophins on the Ovary

13 Local Utero-Ovarian Relationships

Introduction to Parts IV, V and VI

The Applications of Ovulation Control

IV Ovulation Failure

14 Photoperiodism and Seasonal Breeding in Birds and Mammals

15 Control of Ovarian Function during the Establishment of Gestation

16 Hypothalamic-Pituitary Control during Lactation in Sheep

17 Reproduction during Lactation

V Control of Ovulation in the Human

18 The Diagnosis of Ovulatory Disorders

19 The Induction of Ovulation

20 Hormonal Therapy of Ovulatory Disorders

21 Hyperprolactinaemia and Ovulation

VI Inducing and Synchronizing Ovulation in Animals

22 Ovulation Control in the Cow

23 Ovulation Control in the Pig

24 Ovulation Control in the Sheep

25 Control Of Oestrus and Ovulation in the Mare

Summary

The Symposium in Perspective

List of Participants

Index



