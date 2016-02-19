Control of Mycotoxins - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408705363, 9781483284736

Control of Mycotoxins

1st Edition

Special Lectures Presented at the Symposium on the Control of Mycotoxins Held at Göteborg, Sweden, 21—22 August 1972

Editors: P. Krogh
eBook ISBN: 9781483284736
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 107
Description

Control of Mycotoxins provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of the control of mycotoxins. This book provides a review of the toxicology of aflatoxins in the food industry. Organized into 13 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the significant association between tumor-bearing and alpha-foetoprotein when a sensitive immunoautoradiographic method was used. This text then examines the methodology of assay of aflatoxins in food and feed products, as well as their application to the control of mycotoxins. Other chapters review some areas of research at the Northern Regional Research Laboratory involving the effects of insecticide treatment of sterile and unsterile wheat on the formation of aflatoxin and ochratoxin. This book discusses as well the methods for the extraction and determination of aflatoxins from cereals. The final chapter deals with the toxicological study of Fusarium toxicoses. This book is a valuable resource for chemists, microbiologists, biologists, toxicologists, nutritionists, scientists, and veterinarians.

Table of Contents


Contents

Study of Toxins Isolated From Grain Infected with Fusarium Sporotrichioides

Review of the Toxicology of Aflatoxin

Control of Aflatoxins in the Food Industry

Recent Research for the Control of Mycotoxins in Cereal

New Methods for Rapid Detection of Aflatoxin

Collaborative Studies on the Determination of Aflatoxins in Peanut Products in France

Aflatoxin Residues in Fluid Milk

Aflatoxin Residues in Bacon Pigs

The Control of Aflatoxin Residues in Food of Animal Origin

Analysis of Aflatoxin M1 in Liquid and Powdered Milk

Extraction and Determination of Aspergillus Flaws Metabolites—Aflatoxins From Meat Products

Chemical and Biological Detection of 12,13-Epoxytrichothecenes Isolated From Fusarium Species


107
English
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1973
Butterworth-Heinemann
9781483284736

P. Krogh

