Control of Mycotoxins provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of the control of mycotoxins. This book provides a review of the toxicology of aflatoxins in the food industry. Organized into 13 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the significant association between tumor-bearing and alpha-foetoprotein when a sensitive immunoautoradiographic method was used. This text then examines the methodology of assay of aflatoxins in food and feed products, as well as their application to the control of mycotoxins. Other chapters review some areas of research at the Northern Regional Research Laboratory involving the effects of insecticide treatment of sterile and unsterile wheat on the formation of aflatoxin and ochratoxin. This book discusses as well the methods for the extraction and determination of aflatoxins from cereals. The final chapter deals with the toxicological study of Fusarium toxicoses. This book is a valuable resource for chemists, microbiologists, biologists, toxicologists, nutritionists, scientists, and veterinarians.