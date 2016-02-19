Control of Mycotoxins
1st Edition
Special Lectures Presented at the Symposium on the Control of Mycotoxins Held at Göteborg, Sweden, 21—22 August 1972
Description
Control of Mycotoxins provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of the control of mycotoxins. This book provides a review of the toxicology of aflatoxins in the food industry. Organized into 13 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the significant association between tumor-bearing and alpha-foetoprotein when a sensitive immunoautoradiographic method was used. This text then examines the methodology of assay of aflatoxins in food and feed products, as well as their application to the control of mycotoxins. Other chapters review some areas of research at the Northern Regional Research Laboratory involving the effects of insecticide treatment of sterile and unsterile wheat on the formation of aflatoxin and ochratoxin. This book discusses as well the methods for the extraction and determination of aflatoxins from cereals. The final chapter deals with the toxicological study of Fusarium toxicoses. This book is a valuable resource for chemists, microbiologists, biologists, toxicologists, nutritionists, scientists, and veterinarians.
Table of Contents
Contents
Study of Toxins Isolated From Grain Infected with Fusarium Sporotrichioides
Review of the Toxicology of Aflatoxin
Control of Aflatoxins in the Food Industry
Recent Research for the Control of Mycotoxins in Cereal
New Methods for Rapid Detection of Aflatoxin
Collaborative Studies on the Determination of Aflatoxins in Peanut Products in France
Aflatoxin Residues in Fluid Milk
Aflatoxin Residues in Bacon Pigs
The Control of Aflatoxin Residues in Food of Animal Origin
Analysis of Aflatoxin M1 in Liquid and Powdered Milk
Extraction and Determination of Aspergillus Flaws Metabolites—Aflatoxins From Meat Products
Chemical and Biological Detection of 12,13-Epoxytrichothecenes Isolated From Fusarium Species
Details
- No. of pages:
- 107
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483284736