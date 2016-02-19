Control of Insect Behavior by Natural Products
1st Edition
Description
Control of Insect Behavior by Natural Products presents papers on new biochemical approaches to pest control. The book presents articles on pheromone research with stored-product Coleoptera; some general considerations of insects responses to the chemicals in food plants; and pheromones of the honey bee. The text also includes papers on several substances responsible for the feeding behavior and growth of the silkworm larva; the sensory responses of Phytophagus lepidoptera to chemical and tactile stimuli; and the use of volatile organic sulfur compounds as insect attractants with special reference to host selection. Insect anti-feedants in plants; a house fly attractant in the mushroom; and studies on sex pheromones of the stored grain moths are also considered. The book also demonstrates articles on the electrophysiological investigation of insect olfaction; and host attractants for the rice weevil and the cheese mite. Entomologists, biologists, chemists, and people involved in the research of pest control will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
Pheromone Research with Stored-Product Coleoptera
Some General Considerations of Insects' Responses to the Chemicals in Food Plants
Pheromones of the Honey Bee, Apis mellifera L
The Substances That Control the Feeding Behavior and the Growth of the Silkworm, Bombyx mori L
Sensory Responses of Phytophagous Lepidoptera to Chemical and Tactile Stimuli
Aggregation of the German Cockroach, Blattella germanica {h.)
Methodology for Isolation, Identification, and Synthesis of Sex Pheromones in the Lepidoptera
Volatile Organic Sulfur Compounds as Insect Attractants with Special Reference to Host Selection
Pheromones of Social Insects
Insect Antifeedants in Plants
1, 3-Diolein, a House Fly Attractant in the Mushroom, Amanita muscaria (L.) Fr
Studies on Sex Pheromones of the Stored Grain Moths
Insect Attractants of Vegetable Origin, with Special Reference to the Rice Stem Borer and Fruit-Piercing Moths
The Chemistry of Attractants for Chrysopidae trom Actinidia polygama Miq
Sex Pheromones of Lepidoptera
Methodology for Isolation and Identification of Insect Pheromones—Examples from Coleoptera
Pheromones of Bark Beetles
Electrophysiological Investigation of Insect Olfaction
Host Attractants for the Rice Weevil and the Cheese Mite
Details
- No. of pages:
- 356
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483220727