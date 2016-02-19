Control of Insect Behavior by Natural Products - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127626505, 9781483220727

Control of Insect Behavior by Natural Products

1st Edition

Editors: David L. Wood Robert M. Silverstein Minoru Nakajima
eBook ISBN: 9781483220727
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 356
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Control of Insect Behavior by Natural Products presents papers on new biochemical approaches to pest control. The book presents articles on pheromone research with stored-product Coleoptera; some general considerations of insects responses to the chemicals in food plants; and pheromones of the honey bee. The text also includes papers on several substances responsible for the feeding behavior and growth of the silkworm larva; the sensory responses of Phytophagus lepidoptera to chemical and tactile stimuli; and the use of volatile organic sulfur compounds as insect attractants with special reference to host selection. Insect anti-feedants in plants; a house fly attractant in the mushroom; and studies on sex pheromones of the stored grain moths are also considered. The book also demonstrates articles on the electrophysiological investigation of insect olfaction; and host attractants for the rice weevil and the cheese mite. Entomologists, biologists, chemists, and people involved in the research of pest control will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Preface

Pheromone Research with Stored-Product Coleoptera

Some General Considerations of Insects' Responses to the Chemicals in Food Plants

Pheromones of the Honey Bee, Apis mellifera L

The Substances That Control the Feeding Behavior and the Growth of the Silkworm, Bombyx mori L

Sensory Responses of Phytophagous Lepidoptera to Chemical and Tactile Stimuli

Aggregation of the German Cockroach, Blattella germanica {h.)

Methodology for Isolation, Identification, and Synthesis of Sex Pheromones in the Lepidoptera

Volatile Organic Sulfur Compounds as Insect Attractants with Special Reference to Host Selection

Pheromones of Social Insects

Insect Antifeedants in Plants

1, 3-Diolein, a House Fly Attractant in the Mushroom, Amanita muscaria (L.) Fr

Studies on Sex Pheromones of the Stored Grain Moths

Insect Attractants of Vegetable Origin, with Special Reference to the Rice Stem Borer and Fruit-Piercing Moths

The Chemistry of Attractants for Chrysopidae trom Actinidia polygama Miq

Sex Pheromones of Lepidoptera

Methodology for Isolation and Identification of Insect Pheromones—Examples from Coleoptera

Pheromones of Bark Beetles

Electrophysiological Investigation of Insect Olfaction

Host Attractants for the Rice Weevil and the Cheese Mite

Details

No. of pages:
356
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483220727

About the Editor

David L. Wood

Robert M. Silverstein

Minoru Nakajima

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.