Control of Insect Behavior by Natural Products presents papers on new biochemical approaches to pest control. The book presents articles on pheromone research with stored-product Coleoptera; some general considerations of insects responses to the chemicals in food plants; and pheromones of the honey bee. The text also includes papers on several substances responsible for the feeding behavior and growth of the silkworm larva; the sensory responses of Phytophagus lepidoptera to chemical and tactile stimuli; and the use of volatile organic sulfur compounds as insect attractants with special reference to host selection. Insect anti-feedants in plants; a house fly attractant in the mushroom; and studies on sex pheromones of the stored grain moths are also considered. The book also demonstrates articles on the electrophysiological investigation of insect olfaction; and host attractants for the rice weevil and the cheese mite. Entomologists, biologists, chemists, and people involved in the research of pest control will find the book invaluable.