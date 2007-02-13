Control of Human Parasitic Diseases, Volume 61
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Contributors to Volume 61
- Foreword
- Preface
- Control of Human Parasitic Diseases: Context and Overview
- ABSTRACT
- 1 CONTROL OF PARASITIC DISEASES
- 2 THE HEALTH POLICY ENVIRONMENT
- 3 PARASITIC DISEASES: NEW AND OLD CHALLENGES
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- Malaria Chemotherapy
- ABSTRACT
- 1 THE PHARMACOLOGY AND THERAPEUTICS OF ANTIMALARIALS
- 2 DEVELOPING NEW ANTIMALARIAL DRUGS
- 3 THE USE OF ANTIMALARIAL DRUGS
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- Insecticide-Treated Nets
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EFFICACY STUDIES
- 3 EFFECTIVENESS AND COST-EFFECTIVENESS STUDIES
- 4 RISK ASSESSMENT
- 5 MONITORING AND IMPACT OF INSECTICIDE RESISTANCE
- 6 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCES
- 7 EVOLUTION OF ITN POLICY
- 8 EVOLUTION OF ITN DELIVERY STRATEGIES
- 9 CONCLUSIONS AND NEEDS
- Control of Chagas Disease
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 THE SOUTHERN CONE INITIATIVE
- 3 THE CENTRAL AMERICAN INITIATIVE
- 4 CHALLENGES IN CENTRAL AMERICA
- 5 CHAGAS DISEASE CONTROL INITIATIVES IN OTHER REGIONS
- 6 CONCLUSION
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Human African Trypanosomiasis: Epidemiology and Control
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 DISEASE BURDEN AND DISTRIBUTION
- 3 THE VECTOR—TSETSE FLIES
- 4 TRYPANOSOMIASIS IN ANIMALS
- 5 DIAGNOSIS
- 6 TREATMENT
- 7 CONTROL
- 8 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Chemotherapy in the Treatment and Control of Leishmaniasis
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 THE CURRENT EPIDEMIOLOGIC SITUATION AND REQUIREMENTS FOR NEW CONTROL STRATEGIES
- 3 CURRENT DRUGS USED FOR THE TREATMENT OF LEISHMANIASIS
- 4 CONTROL OF LEISHMANIASIS—NEEDS
- 5 CONCLUSIONS
- DISCLAIMER
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
- Dracunculiasis (Guinea Worm Disease) Eradication
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 LIFE CYCLE
- 3 DRACUNCULIASIS
- 4 EPIDEMIOLOGY
- 5 ERADICATION CAMPAIGN
- Intervention for the Control of Soil-Transmitted Helminthiasis in the Community
- ABSTRACT
- 1 POPULATION-BASED INTERVENTIONS TO CONTROL SOIL-TRANSMITTED HELMINTHIASIS
- 2 INTERVENTION PACKAGE
- 3 GROUPS AT RISK
- 4 FREQUENCY OF TREATMENT
- 5 TARGETS
- 6 DELIVERING THE INTERVENTION
- 7 IMPACT ON MORBIDITY
- 8 COST OF THE INTERVENTION
- 9 NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR SUSTAINING DEWORMING
- 10 SCALING UP DEWORMING FOR SCHOOL-AGE CHILDREN
- 11 QUESTIONS NEEDING ANSWERS
- Control of Onchocerciasis
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 THE PARASITE LIFE CYCLE AND HUMAN DISEASE
- 3 GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION AND EPIDEMIOLOGICAL PATTERNS
- 4 DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT
- 5 TREATMENT
- 6 VECTOR CONTROL APPROACHES TO ONCHOCERCIASIS
- 7 CONTROL THROUGH IVERMECTIN ADMINISTRATION
- 8 IVERMECTIN “RESISTANCE”
- 9 SURVEILLANCE
- 10 COST OF THE DISEASE AND COSTS OF THE PROGRAMMES
- 11 FUTURE CHALLENGES
- 12 MANAGERIAL CHALLENGES
- Lymphatic Filariasis: Treatment, Control and Elimination
- ABSTRACT
- 1 SETTING THE STAGE FOR THE ELIMINATION OF LYMPHATIC FILARIASIS
- 2 TURNING POTENTIAL INTO REALITY: THE GLOBAL PROGRAMME TO ELIMINATE LF
- 3 TREATING INDIVIDUALS WITH LF
- 4 THE FUTURE
- Control of Cystic Echinococcosis/Hydatidosis: 1863–2002
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 HYDATID CONTROL PROGRAMMES LEADING TO ELIMINATION OR NEAR ELIMINATION OF E. GRANULOSUS
- 3 LESSONS LEARNED FROM ISLAND HYDATID CONTROL PROGRAMMES
- 4 CONTINENTAL HYDATID CONTROL PROGRAMMES WITH VARIABLE SUCCESS—SOUTH AMERICA
- 5 OTHER HYDATID CONTROL PROGRAMMES WITH NO OR LIMITED SUCCESS—WALES, KENYA, SARDINIA
- 6 CURRENT OPTIONS AND TOOLS FOR HYDATID CONTROL
- 7 CONCLUDING REMARKS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Control of Taenia solium Cysticercosis/Taeniosis
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 DISEASE DISTRIBUTION AND BURDEN
- 3 DIAGNOSIS
- 4 TREATMENT
- 5 VACCINATION
- 6 SURVEILLANCE AND REPORTING
- 7 PREVENTION AND CONTROL
- 8 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Implementation of Human Schistosomiasis Control: Challenges and Prospects
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EPIDEMIOLOGY
- 3 CONTROL
- 4 SCHISTOSOMIASIS CONTROL INITIATIVE
- 5 LOW TRANSMISSION AREAS
- 6 INTEGRATION AND SUSTAINABILITY
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Index
- Contents of Volumes in This Series
- Volume 41
- Volume 42
- Volume 43
- Volume 44
- Volume 45
- Volume 46
- Volume 47
- Volume 48
- Volume 49
- Volume 50
- Volume 51
- Volume 52
- Volume 53
- Volume 54
- Volume 55 (Cumulative Subject Index – Vols. 28–52)
- Volume 56
- Volume 57
- Volume 58
- Volume 59
- Volume 60
Description
Control of parasitic infections of humans has progressed rapidly over the last three decades. Such advances have resulted from focal disease control efforts based on historically effective interventions to new approaches to control following intensive research and pilot programs. Control of Human Parasitic Diseases focuses on the present state of control of the significant human parasitic infectious diseases.
Key Features
- Includes the impact of recent research findings on control strategy
- Discusses the health policy implications of these findings and the importance of evaluation and monitoring
- Highlights the lessons learned and the interactions between control programs and health systems
Readership
Researchers in parasitology, tropical medicine, entomology, zoology and veterinary science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 682
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 13th February 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080462943
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780120317653
Reviews
“This book is… not only a unique state-of-the-art sourcebook on parasitic disease control, but also a major prod to policy action.” --Jeffrey D. Sachs, from his Foreword
"With a new global focus on the control or elimination of neglected tropical diseases, there is a real need for a single collection of up to date information on this topic. This volume of Advances meets this need by featuring comprehensive reviews by noted experts on parasitic diseases of public health importance." --Patrick J. Lammie, CDC/NCID/PD
"A wonderful contribution to health development based on highly relevant expertise and experience and compiled with the spirit of mutual learning for change" --Marcel Tanner, Swiss Tropical Institute
"Here, in the words of experts in their respective fields, are the facts, here are the high-efficiency, low cost and sustainable solutions and, above all, here is a blueprint for future policies and opportunities that must be seized." --Professor F. E. G. Cox, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
David Molyneux Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, Liverpool, UK