International Series of Monographs in Pure and Applied Biology: Zoology Division, Volume 47: Control of Growth and Metamorphosis details the differences in animal hormones. The title focuses on covering morphogenetic hormones. The selection first defines and classifies morphogenetic hormones, and then proceeds to detailing the sources of hormones related to morphogenesis. Next, the selection tackles growth and mitosis, along with molting and metamorphosis. The last chapter deals with the control of morphogenetic hormones. The book will be of great use to students, researchers, and practitioners of zoology.

Table of Contents



List of Tables

Preface

Acknowledgments

1 Introduction

1.1 Defining Hormones

1.2 Types of Hormone

1.3 Identification

1.4 References

2 Sources of Hormones Related to Morphogenesis

2.1 Ectodermal Sources

2.1.1 Secretory Cells Derived from the Nervous System

2.1.2 Endocrine Glands Derived from Ectodermal Epithelium

2.2 Endodermal Sources

2.2.1 Endodermal Glands

2.2.2 Unspecialized Cells

2.3 Mesodermal Sources

2.3.1 Endocrine Glands Derived from Coelomic Epithelium

2.3.2 Endocrine Glands and Cells Derived from Mesenchyme

2.3.3 Endocrine Cells Derived from Ovarian Tissues

2.4 References

3 Growth and Mitosis

3.1 General Growth

3.1.1 Stimulation of Growth

3.1.2 Inhibition of Growth

3.2 Mitosis

3.2.1 Stimulation of Mitosis

3.2.2 Inhibition of Mitosis

3.3 General Considerations

3.4 References

4 Moulting and Metamorphosis

4.1 Moulting

4.1.1 Promotion of Moulting

4.1.2 Inhibition of Moulting

4.2 Metamorphosis

4.2.1 Acceleration of the Onset of Metamorphosis

4.2.2 Inhibition of Metamorphosis

4.3 General Consideration of Hormones Associated with Growth, Moulting and Metamorphosis

4.3.1 General Features of Some Morphogenetic Hormones

4.3.2 Some Mechanisms of Hormonal Action

4.4 References

5 Control of Morphogenetic Hormones

5.1 Control of Secretion by Means That Are Independent of Other Hormones

5.1.1 No Apparent Control of Secretion

5.1.2 Direct Nervous Control of Secretion

5.2 Humoral Control of the Secretion of Morphogenetic Hormones

5.2.1 Control of Hormonal Secretion by One Other Hormone

5.2.2 Control of Hormonal Secretion by Two Other Hormones

5.3 General Consideration of Morphogenetic Systems

5.3.1 Integration of Hormonal Systems Into the Life of the Animal

5.3.2 Problems in the Evolution of Hormonal Systems

5.4 References

Glossary

Index of Authors

Index of Animal Names

Index of Subjects

