Control of Emissions from Municipal Solid Waste Incincerators

Description

A review of the regulations and technologies involved in controlling air and water emissions from solid waste incinerators.

Readership

Municipal solid waste (MSE) and material recovery facilities (MRFs).

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
  2. Review of State Air Toxic Programs 2.1 Commonalities and Differences in State Air Toxic Programs 2.2 The Impact of the State Regulatory Design on Actual Permitting Practices 2.3 Summary of Air Toxic Programs and Permit Reviews
  3. Combustion Technology 3.1 Mass Burn Combustors 3.2 Starved Air Combustors 3.3 RDF-Fired Combustors
  4. Description of Emissions Database
  5. Uncontrolled Emissions 5.1 Pollutant Formation 5.2 Expected Emissions
  6. Control Technology 6.1 Description of Current Technology 6.2 Effectiveness of Current Technology 6.3 Post-Combustion NOx Control 6.4 Combustion Controls 6.5 Material Separation
  7. Health Impacts from MSW Incinerator Emissions 7.1 Emissions with Greatest Adverse Impacts for Human Health 7.2 Quantification of Adverse Health Effects: Unit Risk Factors
  8. Determination of Best Available Control Technology 8.1 Emission Limits 8.2 Control Costs 8.3 Reduction of Health Risk Impacts Appendix A: Uncontrolled Emissions Database Appendix B: Controlled Emissions Database Appendix C: Summary of Recent BACT Determinations for Selected States Appendix D: Sampling and Analysis Methods

About the Author

F. Thomas DePaul

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Texas at Dallas, USA

Jerry W. Crowder

