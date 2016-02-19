Control of Distributed Parameter Systems
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Second IFAC Symposium, Coventry, Great Britain, 28 June - 1 July 1977
Control of Distributed Parameter Systems covers the proceedings of the Second IFAC Symposium, Coventry, held in Great Britain from June 28 to July 1, 1977. The book focuses on the methodologies, processes, and techniques in the control of distributed parameter systems, including boundary value control, digital transfer matrix, and differential equations. The selection first discusses the asymptotic methods in the optimal control of distributed systems; applications of distributed parameter control theory of a survey; and dual variational inequalities for external eigenvalue problems. The book also ponders on stochastic differential equations in Hilbert space and their application to delay systems and linear quadratic optimal control problem over an infinite time horizon for a class of distributed parameter systems. The manuscript investigates the semigroup approach to boundary value control and stability of nonlinear distributed parameter systems. Topics include boundary control action implemented through a dynamical system; classical boundary value controls; stability of nonlinear systems; and feedback control on the boundary. The text also focuses on the functional analysis interpretation of Lyapunov stability; method of multipliers for a class distributed parameter systems; and digital transfer matrix approach to distributed system simulation. The selection is a dependable source of data for readers interested in the control of distributed parameter systems.
Table of Contents
Contents
Invited Papers
Asymptotic Methods in the Optimal Control of Distributed Systems
Some Recent Applications of Distributed Parameter Control Theory - A Survey
Theory
Dual Variational Inequalities For Extremal Eigenvalue Problems
Stochastic Differential Equations in Hubert Space and Their Application to Delay Systems
The Linear Quadratic Optimal Control Problem Over An Infinite Time Horizon For Class of Distributed Parameter Systems
Initial-Value Control of the Korteweg-De Vries Equation
On Quasiequilibrium States and Range Degeneracy For Linear Semigroup Systems
Time-Invariance of the Reachable Set For Linear Control,Problems
Semigroups On Product Spaces with Application To Initial Value Problems with Non-Local Boundary Conditions
A Semigroup Approach To Boundary Value Control
Stability
Stability of Nonlinear Distributed Parameter Systems
Stability of Abstract Evolution Equations
Bifurcations To Divergence and Flutter in Flow-Induced Oscillations: An Infinite Dimensional Analysis
On The Path Integral and Lyapunov Functional For A Class of Distributed Systems
The Functional Analysis Interpretation of Lyapunov Stability
Stability Conditions and Design of Control Using Liapunov-Zubov Functionals
Numerical Techniques
On The Method of Multipliers For A Class of Distributed Parameter Systems
A Digital Transfer Matrix Approach To Distributed System Simulation
Errors in the Finite Difference Solution of Hyperbolic Partial Differential Equations
Design of Distributed-Parameter Optimal Controllers and Filters Via Walsh- Gal Erkin Expansions
Observation Problems
Observers For Bilinear Distributed Parameter Processes
Initial State Determination For Distributed Parameter Systems with Discrete-Time Measurement Data
Parameter and State Estimation For A Diffusion Process
Delay Systems
Differential State Space Descriptions of Nonlinear Time Variant Hereditary Differential Systems
F-Reduction of the Operator Riccati Equations For Hereditary Differential Systems
Optimal Output-Feedback Controllers For Linear Time-Delay Systems
Finite Difference Approximation of State and Control Constrained Optimal Control Problem For System with Delay
Necessary and Sufficient Conditions For Designing Optimal Feed-Back Controllers For Linear Dynamical Systems with Multiple Time Delays
Statistical Methods
On Goodness-Of-Fit Structure of Some Deterministic and Stochastic Models For Expanding Economies
Control
Adaptive Open Loop Control For A Class of Distributed Parameter Systems
On The Discrete-Time Quadratic Optimum Control Problem in Reflexive Banach Space
Simplified Optimum Control of Distributed Parameter Systems
Stochastic Systems
A Stochastic Differential Game As Control Problem with Infinite Dimensional State Space
Filtering and Control of Distributed Parameter Systems with Point Observations and Inputs
Identification
The Solution of Some Identification Problems of Biomedical Systems
Geostatistical Techniques in Distributed Parameter System Estimation Problems
Identifiability of Internal and Boundary Parameters in Distributed Systems Of Parabolic Type
Frequency Domain Simulation and Identification of Distributed Systems
Applications
An Attempt To Identify The Visual and Manual Phenomena For A Human Operator Submitted to Vestibular Stimulations (Pitch Motion) During Visual Detection Tasks
Optimal Control of Chemical Plants with Stages Subject To Random Breakdowns
MWR Approximation and Modal Control of Parallel-And Counter-Flow Heat Exchangers
Control of A Distributed Parameter System Using Vector Performance Index
The Real Time Application of Distributed Parameter State Estimation Theory to A Two Dimensional Heated Ingot
Stability of Counter Currently Cooled Fixed Bed Reactor?
A Reduced Model For Optimal Control of A Gas Distribution Network
Phenomenological Investigation of A Distributed Parameter Model For Coordinating the Mechanical Activity of the Mammalian Gut
Optimum Design of Distributed Mass and Stiffness Structural Systems Under Constraints
Applications of Extended Operators To Diffusive Systems
List of Participants
Author Index
