Control of Distributed Parameter Systems 1989

Section headings and selected papers: Plenary Sessions. Some results on exact controllability, A Bensoussan. System Analysis. Stabilizability of distributed parameter systems with unbounded controls, R Rebarber. Applications. Optimal control of a non-linear system, J Burger & J Taoud. Parameter Estimation in DPS. Error estimation for determination of unknown coefficients in parabolic equations, R E Ewing & T Lin. Moving Domain and Shape Optimisation. On shape sensitivity analysis for visco-elastic-plastic problems, J Sokolowski & J P Zolesio. Algorithmic Aspects in Parameter Estimation. Optimal Control. Tracking and regulation of periodic systems, A Ichikawa. Flexible Systems. Control of flexible structures subject to random disturbance, A Ohsumi & Y Sawada. Computational Methods for Estimation in DPS. Identification of degenerate distributed parameter systems, P K Lamm et al. Inverse Technics in DPS. An inversion method to evaluate the control law of a ceramic kiln, E Weiland & J P Babary. Nonlinear Systems. Quadratic cost control for a class of non-linear distributed system, N El Alami. Delay Systems. Controllability of hereditary differential functional systems, J Karrakchou. Numerical Technics. On numerical results for shape optimization, C E Pedreira & R B Vinter. Sensors and Actuators. Optimization of sensor and actuator locations and their sensitivity analysis, S Omatu & J H Seinfeld. Estimation. Observers for distributed-parameter systems, A B Kurzhanski & A Yu Khapalov. Modelling. Modelling and stability analysis of a boundary controlled 2-D diffusion system, L Dekker & S W Brok. Author index. Keyword index