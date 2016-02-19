Control of Distributed Parameter Systems 1989 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080370361, 9781483298818

Control of Distributed Parameter Systems 1989

1st Edition

Selected Papers from the 5th IFAC Symposium, Perpignan, France, 26-29 June 1989

Editors: M. Amouroux A. El Jai
eBook ISBN: 9781483298818
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 19th March 1990
Page Count: 523
Table of Contents

Section headings and selected papers: Plenary Sessions. Some results on exact controllability, A Bensoussan. System Analysis. Stabilizability of distributed parameter systems with unbounded controls, R Rebarber. Applications. Optimal control of a non-linear system, J Burger & J Taoud. Parameter Estimation in DPS. Error estimation for determination of unknown coefficients in parabolic equations, R E Ewing & T Lin. Moving Domain and Shape Optimisation. On shape sensitivity analysis for visco-elastic-plastic problems, J Sokolowski & J P Zolesio. Algorithmic Aspects in Parameter Estimation. Optimal Control. Tracking and regulation of periodic systems, A Ichikawa. Flexible Systems. Control of flexible structures subject to random disturbance, A Ohsumi & Y Sawada. Computational Methods for Estimation in DPS. Identification of degenerate distributed parameter systems, P K Lamm et al. Inverse Technics in DPS. An inversion method to evaluate the control law of a ceramic kiln, E Weiland & J P Babary. Nonlinear Systems. Quadratic cost control for a class of non-linear distributed system, N El Alami. Delay Systems. Controllability of hereditary differential functional systems, J Karrakchou. Numerical Technics. On numerical results for shape optimization, C E Pedreira & R B Vinter. Sensors and Actuators. Optimization of sensor and actuator locations and their sensitivity analysis, S Omatu & J H Seinfeld. Estimation. Observers for distributed-parameter systems, A B Kurzhanski & A Yu Khapalov. Modelling. Modelling and stability analysis of a boundary controlled 2-D diffusion system, L Dekker & S W Brok. Author index. Keyword index

Description

This volume presents state-of-the-art reports on the theory, and current and future applications of control of distributed parameter systems. The papers cover the progress not only in traditional methodology and pure research in control theory, but also the rapid growth of its importance for different applications. This title will be of interest to researchers working in the areas of mathematics, automatic control, computer science and engineering.

Readership

For researchers working in the areas of mathematics, automatic control, computer science and engineering.

Details

No. of pages:
523
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483298818

About the Editors

M. Amouroux Editor

A. El Jai Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratoire d'Automatique, University of Perpignan, France

