Control of Animal Cell Proliferation

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume 1

I. Trends and Issues

1 Membrane Structure and Function

I. Introduction

II. Membrane Organization

III. Membrane Dynamics

IV. Diffusion-Coupled Reactions and Membrane Function

V. Some Current Problems in Membrane Structure

VI. Concluding Comment

References

2 Trends in Teratocarcinoma Research

I. Introduction

II. Embryo-Derived Stem Cells

III. Growth Factors and Oncogenes

IV. Conclusions and Prospects

References

II. Growth Factors

3 Transforming Growth Factors

I. Introduction

II. Transforming Growth Factor Type α

III. Transforming Growth Factor Type ß

IV. Other Transforming Growth Factors

V. Summary and Conclusions

References

4 Commitment in Blood Cell Differentiation: Erythropoietin as an Instructive Signal

I. Introduction

II. Biologically Active Factors

III. Precursor Cells

IV. Models of Blood Cell Differentiation

References

5 Granulocyte-Macrophage Colony-Stimulating Factors

I. Introduction

II. Murine Granulocyte-Macrophage Colony-Stimulating Factors

III. CSFs and Oncogenes

IV. Actions of the CSFs

V. In Vivo Significance of the CSFs

VI. Summary

References

6 Structural Regions and Bioregulatory Functions of Thrombin

I. Introduction

II. Prothrombin Structure

III. Thrombin Structure

IV. Active-Site Regions

V. Specificity and Bioregulatory Functions

References

7 Transferrin

I. Introduction

II. Isolation and Purification of Transferrin

III. Physical Properties of Transferrin

IV. Ligands of the Metal and Anion Binding Sites

V. The Synergistic Anion Binding Site

VI. Iron Exchange by Transferrin

References

8 Glucocorticoid Enhancement of Cellular Proliferation In Vitro

I. Introduction

II. Effects of Glucocorticoids on Cellular Proliferation

III. Additional Effects of Glucocorticoids In Vitro

IV. Enhanced Proliferation of Human Fetal Lung Fibroblasts in the Presence of Glucocorticoid-Conditoned Medium

V. Summary

References

9 B Cell and T Cell Growth Factors

I. Overview

II. Consensus Model of the T Cell Response

III. Consensus Model of the B Cell Response

IV. History

V. T Cell Growth Factors

VI. B Cell Growth Factors

VII. Summary and Conclusions

References

III. Receptors

10 Characterization of the Thrombin Receptor and Its Involvement in Initiation of Cell Proliferation

I. Introduction

II. Demonstration of High-Affinity Thrombin Receptors

III. Visualization of Thrombin Binding Sites

IV. Internalization and Degradation of Thrombin: Thrombin Receptors vs. Protease-Nexin

V. Receptor-Cytoskeletal Interactions

VI. Characterization of Thrombin Receptors on Fibroblasts

VII. Role of Thrombin Receptors in Initiation of Cell Proliferation

VIII. Characterization of Thrombin Mitogenic Signals

IX. Two-Signal Model for Thrombin Mitogenesis

X. Effect of Transformation on Thrombin Binding and Effect of Thrombin on Transformation

References

11 The Transferrin Receptor

I. Introduction

II. Transferrin Receptor Expression and Cell Proliferation

III. Evidence for Possible Roles for Transferrin Receptor Other Than Cellular Iron Uptake

IV. Conclusions

References

12 Glucocorticoid Hormone Receptors

I. Introduction

II. Receptor Assays

III. Purification of Glucocorticoid Receptors

IV. Structure of the Glucocorticoid Receptor

V. Cellular Localization of Glucocorticoid Receptors

VI. Functional Consequences of Activation

VII. Genetic Analysis of Glucocorticoid Receptors

References

13 The Antigen Receptor on T Cells

I. Ligand Specificity of T Lymphocytes

II. Structure of the Antigen/MHC Receptor on T Cells

III. Structure of the a and ß Chains of the Receptor

References

IV. Transduction Mechanisms

14 Intracellular pH and Cell Proliferation

I. Introduction

II. pH1 and Initiation of Cell Division

III. Properties and Mechanism of the pHj Increase

IV. Is the pH1 Change Necessary for Fertilization?

V. Is the pH1 Change Necessary for Growth Factor Action?

VI. How Might Na+-H+/pH1 Changes Cause Mitogenesis?

VII. Summary and Prognosis

VIII. Is a New View of pHi Required?

References

15 Intracellular Calcium and Normal Eukaryotic Cell Growth

I. Introduction

II. Intracellular Calcium Regulation

III. Calcium and Lymphocyte Activation

IV. Calcium and the Activation of Quiescent Fibroblasts

V. Common Patterns of Ionic Responses

VI. Conclusions

References

V. Regulation

16 Organization, Structure, and Function of Interspersed Repeated DNA Sequences in Mouse and Human Genomes

I. Introduction and Background

II. Genome Organization from the Perspective of Interspersed Repeated DNA Sequence Families

III. Interspersed Repeated DNA Sequences in Mouse and Human Genomes: Structural Features and Their Implied Functional Significance

IV. Concluding Notes

References

17 Molecular Mechanisms of Epidermal Growth Factor Regulation of Prolactin Gene Transcription

I. Introduction

II. Transcriptional Regulation of Gene Expression by Polypeptide Hormones

III. Nuclear Effects of EGF Blocked by Cobalt Chloride

IV. EGF Effects on Other Transcription Units

V. Mechanisms of Attenuation of Transcriptional Responses

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

Index