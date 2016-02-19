Control Mechanisms in the Expression of Cellular Phenotypes
1st Edition
Description
Control Mechanisms in the Expression of Cellular Phenotypes documents the proceedings of a symposium of the International Society for Cell Biology. In progressively widening investigations, phenotypic expression has come to a critical focus not only in the developmental biology of animal and plant cells, but also in such fields as immunology, cytogenetics, enzymatic regulation, and tumor biology. It was for this reason that the present symposium was organized as a means of bringing together investigators of widely different backgrounds. The contributions made by researchers at the symposium include studies on gene expression in allophenic mice; the regulation of uridine 5-monophosphate synthesis in human diploid cells; the melanotic expression of embryonic pigment cells; and clonal cell lines of neurons. Other papers deal with biochemical genetics studies on mammalian cells in vitro; embryos from somatic plant cells; somatic cell hybrids as tools for genetic studies in man; and utilization of somatic cells for genetic analysis.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Determination, Development, and Inheritance of the Structure of the Cell Cortex
Gene Expression in Allophenic Mice
Studies on the Regulation of Uridine 5-Monophosphate Synthesis in Human Diploid Cells
Proliferative and Quantal Cell Cycles in the Differentiation of Muscle, Cartilage, and Blood Cells
The Melanotic Expression of Embryonic Pigment Cells: Regulation in Vitro and in Situ
Clonal Cell Lines of Neurons
Production of Immunoglobulin by Cells of Established Human Lymphocytoid Cell Lines
Biochemical Genetics Studies on Mammalian Cells in Vitro
Growth and Differentiation of Plant Cell "Cultures"
Embryos from Somatic Plant Cells
The Regulation of the Expression of Cellular Phenotypes in Crown-Gall Teratoma Tissue of Tobacco
Somatic Cell Hybrids as Tools for Genetic Studies in Man
Utilization of Somatic Cells for Genetic Analysis: Possibilities and Problems
Author Index
Subject Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323157148