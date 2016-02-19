Control Mechanisms in the Expression of Cellular Phenotypes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126119091, 9780323157148

Control Mechanisms in the Expression of Cellular Phenotypes

1st Edition

Editors: Helen Padykula
eBook ISBN: 9780323157148
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 296
Description

Control Mechanisms in the Expression of Cellular Phenotypes documents the proceedings of a symposium of the International Society for Cell Biology. In progressively widening investigations, phenotypic expression has come to a critical focus not only in the developmental biology of animal and plant cells, but also in such fields as immunology, cytogenetics, enzymatic regulation, and tumor biology. It was for this reason that the present symposium was organized as a means of bringing together investigators of widely different backgrounds. The contributions made by researchers at the symposium include studies on gene expression in allophenic mice; the regulation of uridine 5-monophosphate synthesis in human diploid cells; the melanotic expression of embryonic pigment cells; and clonal cell lines of neurons. Other papers deal with biochemical genetics studies on mammalian cells in vitro; embryos from somatic plant cells; somatic cell hybrids as tools for genetic studies in man; and utilization of somatic cells for genetic analysis.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Foreword

Determination, Development, and Inheritance of the Structure of the Cell Cortex

Gene Expression in Allophenic Mice

Studies on the Regulation of Uridine 5-Monophosphate Synthesis in Human Diploid Cells

Proliferative and Quantal Cell Cycles in the Differentiation of Muscle, Cartilage, and Blood Cells

The Melanotic Expression of Embryonic Pigment Cells: Regulation in Vitro and in Situ

Clonal Cell Lines of Neurons

Production of Immunoglobulin by Cells of Established Human Lymphocytoid Cell Lines

Biochemical Genetics Studies on Mammalian Cells in Vitro

Growth and Differentiation of Plant Cell "Cultures"

Embryos from Somatic Plant Cells

The Regulation of the Expression of Cellular Phenotypes in Crown-Gall Teratoma Tissue of Tobacco

Somatic Cell Hybrids as Tools for Genetic Studies in Man

Utilization of Somatic Cells for Genetic Analysis: Possibilities and Problems

Author Index

Subject Index

Contents of Previous Volumes


Details

No. of pages:
296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323157148

About the Editor

Helen Padykula

