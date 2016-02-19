Control Mechanisms in the Expression of Cellular Phenotypes documents the proceedings of a symposium of the International Society for Cell Biology. In progressively widening investigations, phenotypic expression has come to a critical focus not only in the developmental biology of animal and plant cells, but also in such fields as immunology, cytogenetics, enzymatic regulation, and tumor biology. It was for this reason that the present symposium was organized as a means of bringing together investigators of widely different backgrounds. The contributions made by researchers at the symposium include studies on gene expression in allophenic mice; the regulation of uridine 5-monophosphate synthesis in human diploid cells; the melanotic expression of embryonic pigment cells; and clonal cell lines of neurons. Other papers deal with biochemical genetics studies on mammalian cells in vitro; embryos from somatic plant cells; somatic cell hybrids as tools for genetic studies in man; and utilization of somatic cells for genetic analysis.