Control in Transportation Systems
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 4th IFAC/IFIP/IFORS Conference, Baden-Baden, Federal Republic of Germany, 20-22 April 1983
Control in Transportation Systems covers the proceedings of the Fourth International Federation of Automatic Control (IFAC)/International Federation for Information Processing (IFIP)/International Federation of Operational Research Societies (IFORS) Conference on Control in Transportation Systems. The book discusses papers that tackle applications, methodologies, and control problems of surface transportation systems. This text covers topics such as operation of ground transportation systems; availability and safety; and the impact of modeling on the operation of transportation systems. This selection also discusses self-tuning control of multilocomotive-powered long freight trains; fuzzy control for automatic train operation system; and energy optimal control in transportation systems. This book will be of great use to engineers especially those who specialize with transport systems.
Table of Contents
Survey Papers
Operation of Ground Transportation Systems-Traffic Control of Subways
Availability and Safety
The Impact of Modeling on the Operation of Transportation Systems
Session CO 1: Automatic Control of Train Operation
Self-Tuning Control of Multilocomotive-Powered Long Freight Trains
Fuzzy Control for Automatic Train Operation System
The Lille Underground - First Application of the VAL System
Session UT 1: Optimization and Control of Demand Bus Systems
Demand Bus System for Tsukuba Science City and its Simulation Study
Determination of Optimal Path and Allocation of Demand Buses Using Fuzzy Heuristic Approach
Optimal Dispatching Control of Bus Lines
Session CO 2: Control and Optimization Strategies and Maglev Systems
Two Studies on a Computer Aided Train Schedule Adjustment
Digital State Control and Observation of Maglev Vehicle Motions
Requirements of Operations Control for Maglev Transit Systems
Session UT 2: Optimal Routing and Dispatching in Urban Transport Systems
Automatic Routing and Scheduling of a Fleet of Vehicles Providing Door-To-Door Service for Handicapped People
The Conception and Development of an Operation Control System for Flexible Modes of Operation
Allocation Algorithm for Mixed Operation Modes
Session CO 3: Models and Algorithms for Optimization of Train Movement
Energy-Optimal Control in Transportation Systems
Energy Regeneration in Transportation Systems. Methodologies for Power-Networks Simulation
Models and Means of Train Operation Control
A Model of Trains Movement through a Railway Main-Line Controlled by a Computer System
Session UT 3: Optimization of Traffic Flow through Intersections
Distributed Microcomputer-Based Control of Multiple Signalized Traffic Intersections
Determining the Time-Dependent Trip Distribution in a Complex Intersection for Traffic Responsive Control
Maximization of Traffic Flow through Intersection by Branch-And-Bound Method
Feasibility of a Distributed Computer Traffic Control System
Session CO 4: Optimization of Transportation Processes
Design of an Automatic Control System for Train-To-Train Container Transfer
An Optimization Technique of Big Container Transport in Road Network
Optimization of the Data Base Logical Structure
Session UT 5: Control in Highway Traffic
A Comprehensive Control Concept for Merging of Automated Vehicles under a Broad Class of Traffic Conditions
Freeway Traffic Modeling and Control
A Martingale Approach to Estimation and Control of Traffic Flow on Motorways
Session MM: Man-Machine and Training Problems
The Metro Line Simulator of RATP
A Method to Distinguish Safe from Less Safe Driving
Improving the User Guidance of Ticket Slot Machines
Session UT 6: Planning and Control of Urban Public Transport
Floating Traffic Control for Public Transportation System
A New Approach for Real-Time Control of Urban Traffic Networks
Operations Planning and Control in Urban Public Transport as an Integrated Control Loop
Session ASL 1: Safety and Availability
On the Use of a Computer-Aided Specification Tool to Support the Development and Licensing of Safety-Related Systems
Safety, Availability and Cost Questions about Diversity
Control Task Assignment and Systems Availability. Reliability Analysis of Spatially Distributed Microcomputer Control Systems
The Actual Change in Questions of the Proof of Safety and Availability in the Railways Techniques
Session UT 7: Analysis and Control Traffic in Urban Networks
Area Measurement of Traffic Using Photoelectric Elements
Optimal Fixed-Time Vehicular Control for Multi-Junction Nodes Using Mathematical Programming
A Method for Analyzing Traffic Streams in an Urban Network
The PRODYN Real Time Traffic Algorithm
Simulation of Passenger Flows on the Metro Lines
Session ASL 2: Safety and Licensing
Safety Studies for the "Metro de Caracas"
Safety Engineering for an Active Hunting Controller for Bogies in Wheel/Rail Systems
Licensing of Safety-Related Equipment of Track-Bound Transportation Systems
The Use of LSI Circuits in Signaling Safety Systems
Session UT A: Automatic Guidance of Vehicles
Moving-Monitoring System Applied Mark Tracing
Stochastic Models for Estimating the Effectiveness of a Route Guidance System
On Safe Longitudinal Control of Ground Transportation Vehicles
A Velocity-Adaptive, Microprocessor-Based, Vehicle Lateral Controller
Author Index
