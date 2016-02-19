Control in Transportation Systems 1986
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 5th IFAC/IFIP/IFORS Conference, Vienna, Austria, 8-11 July 1986
Table of Contents
(partial) Tutorial: Interactive alternative orientated decision support system for committee decision making, A Lewandowski. Survey Papers: Logistics, P Faller. Robotics in transportation, P Kopacek. Computer controlled urban transportation: a survey of concepts, methods, and experiences, H Strobel. Case Studies: Austrian general conception of transportation, R Genser. Improving driving behaviour - Some programmes and results, Ch Michalik. Technical Sessions: Transportation systems planning: Transportation systems planning in the USSR, V Fukan. Systems analysis of coordinated control processes in regional transportation systems, A P Artynov & G A Kondratyev. Risk analysis used as a tool in selection between alternative traffic systems, K E Peterson. Long-term prediction of traffic flow, H Kawashima. An optimal land use design model with traffic congestion, Y Asakura & T Sasaki. Energy conservation in transportation, S H Kuhn & E A Uken. Minimising energy consumption in a public transport system, P Michelberger et al. A network model for integrated energy transportation system planning, Z Wang & K Wang. Logistic and intermodal freight traffic management. Operational planning and scheduling. Computerized operation and control of public transport systems. Road traffic modelling and control. New systems. Man-machine systems. Reliability and safety. Reliability and safety of pipelines.
Description
This volume investigates developments in, and management of, transportation systems, future trends and what effects these will have on society. The book studies transportation systems planning; traffic problems and the issue of conservation; the use of logistics, and the role of computers and robotics in traffic control.
Readership
For transport engineers, social scientists and urban planners.
About the Editors
M.M. Etschmaier Editor
University of Lowell, Lowell, MA, USA
H. Strobel Editor
Hochschule für Verkehrswesen Friedrich List, Dresden, GDR
R. Genser Editor
Sterreichische Bundesbahnen, Vienna, Austria
T. Hasegawa Editor
Kyoto University, Japan