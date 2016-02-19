Control in Transportation Systems 1986 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080334387, 9781483298115

Control in Transportation Systems 1986

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 5th IFAC/IFIP/IFORS Conference, Vienna, Austria, 8-11 July 1986

Editors: M.M. Etschmaier H. Strobel R. Genser T. Hasegawa
eBook ISBN: 9781483298115
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 29th May 1987
Page Count: 394
Table of Contents

(partial) Tutorial: Interactive alternative orientated decision support system for committee decision making, A Lewandowski. Survey Papers: Logistics, P Faller. Robotics in transportation, P Kopacek. Computer controlled urban transportation: a survey of concepts, methods, and experiences, H Strobel. Case Studies: Austrian general conception of transportation, R Genser. Improving driving behaviour - Some programmes and results, Ch Michalik. Technical Sessions: Transportation systems planning: Transportation systems planning in the USSR, V Fukan. Systems analysis of coordinated control processes in regional transportation systems, A P Artynov & G A Kondratyev. Risk analysis used as a tool in selection between alternative traffic systems, K E Peterson. Long-term prediction of traffic flow, H Kawashima. An optimal land use design model with traffic congestion, Y Asakura & T Sasaki. Energy conservation in transportation, S H Kuhn & E A Uken. Minimising energy consumption in a public transport system, P Michelberger et al. A network model for integrated energy transportation system planning, Z Wang & K Wang. Logistic and intermodal freight traffic management. Operational planning and scheduling. Computerized operation and control of public transport systems. Road traffic modelling and control. New systems. Man-machine systems. Reliability and safety. Reliability and safety of pipelines.

Description

This volume investigates developments in, and management of, transportation systems, future trends and what effects these will have on society. The book studies transportation systems planning; traffic problems and the issue of conservation; the use of logistics, and the role of computers and robotics in traffic control.

Readership

For transport engineers, social scientists and urban planners.

No. of pages:
394
394
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483298115

About the Editors

M.M. Etschmaier Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Lowell, Lowell, MA, USA

H. Strobel Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Hochschule für Verkehrswesen Friedrich List, Dresden, GDR

R. Genser Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Sterreichische Bundesbahnen, Vienna, Austria

T. Hasegawa Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Kyoto University, Japan

