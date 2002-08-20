Control in Power Electronics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124027725, 9780080490786

Control in Power Electronics

1st Edition

Selected Problems

Series Editors: J. Irwin
Editors: Marian Kazmierkowski Ramu Krishnan Frede Blaabjerg
eBook ISBN: 9780080490786
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124027725
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th August 2002
Page Count: 544
Table of Contents

Part I: PWM Converters: Topologies and Control
1. Power Electronic Converters
2. Resonant dc Link Converters
3. Fundamentals of the Matrix Converter Technology
4. Pulse Width Modulation Techniques for Three-Phase Voltage Source Converters

Part II: Motor Control
5. Control of PWM Inverter-Fed Induction Motors
6. Energy Optimal Control of Induction Motor Drives;
7. Comparison of Torque Control Strategies Based on the Constant Power Loss Control System for PMSM
8. Modeling and Control of Synchronous Reluctance Machines
9. Direct Torque and Flux Control (DTFC) of ac Drives
10. Neural Networks and Fuzzy Logic Control in Power Electronics

Part III: Utilities Interface and Wind Turbine Systems
11. Control of Three-Phase PWM Rectifiers
12. Power Quality and Adjustable Speed Drives
13. Wind Turbine Systems

Description

The authors were originally brought together to share research and applications through the international Danfoss Professor Programme at Aalborg University in Denmark.

Personal computers would be unwieldy and inefficient without power electronic dc supplies. Portable communication devices and computers would also be impractical. High-performance lighting systems, motor controls, and a wide range of industrial controls depend on power electronics. In the near future we can expect strong growth in automotive applications, dc power supplies for communication systems, portable applications, and high-end converters. We are approaching a time when all electrical energy will be processed and controlled through power electronics somewhere in the path from generation to end use.

Key Features

  • The most up-to-date information available is presented in the text
  • Written by a world renowned leader in the field

Readership

Electrical and computer engineers, mechanical engineers, and manufacturing engineers

Details

No. of pages:
544
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080490786
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124027725

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

J. Irwin Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Auburn University, Alabama, U.S.A.

About the Editors

Marian Kazmierkowski Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Warsaw University of Technology, Poland

Ramu Krishnan Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, U.S.A.

Frede Blaabjerg Editor

Frede Blaabjerg was with ABB‐Scandia, Randers, Denmark, from 1987 to 1988. From 1988 to 1992, he was a Ph.D. Student with Aalborg University, Aalborg, Denmark. He became an Assistant Professor in 1992, Associate Professor in 1996, and Full Professor of power electronics and drives in 1998. His current research interests include power electronics and its applications such as in wind turbines, PV systems, reliability, harmonics and adjustable speed drives. He has received 17 IEEE Prize Paper Awards, the IEEE PELS Distinguished Service Award in 2009, the EPE‐PEMC Council Award in 2010, the IEEE William E. Newell Power Electronics Award 2014 and the Villum Kann Rasmussen Research Award 2014. He was an Editor‐in‐Chief of the IEEE TRANSACTIONS ON POWER ELECTRONICS from 2006 to 2012. He is nominated in 2014 and 2015 by Thomson Reuters to be among the most 250 cited researchers in Engineering in the world.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Energy Technology, Aalborg Universitet, Aalborg, Denmark

