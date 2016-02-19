Control Aspects of Prosthetics and Orthotics covers the proceedings of the International Federation of Automatic Control (IFAC) Symposium that tackles issues relating to the control systems of prosthetics and orthotics device. The book organizes topics according to the sessions of the symposium. Session 1 deals with the functional muscle and nerve simulation, while Session 2 discusses the man-machine mechanical and information interface. The third session covers sensory replacement and artificial organs, while the fourth session tackles instrumentation, medical devices, and clinical procedures. The last session discusses robotics and mechanics. The text will be of great interest to physicians, physical therapists, orthotists, and prosthetists, whose line of work involves prosthetics and orthotics systems.

Table of Contents



Session 1 - Functional Muscle and Nerve Stimulation

A Discrete-Time Servomechanism for the Regulation of Force and Position During Functional Neuromuscular Stimulation

Cooperation of Muscles under Dynamic Conditions with Stimulation Control

Muscle Force Modulation with Subfascial Monopolar and Bipolar Electrodes

Control Procedures of Functional Stimulation

Coordinated Two Mode Grasp in the Quadriplegic Initiated by Functional Neuromuscular Stimulation

Session 2 - Man-Machine Mechanical and Information Interface

An Active EMG-Controlled A/K Prosthesis

Multi-Mode Above-Knee Prosthesis Controller

Bioengineering Actuator with Non-Numerical Control

An Analytical Framework for Optimizing Design and Selection of Nonvocal Communication Techniques

Computerized Signature Discrimination of Above-Lesion EMG to Activate Functional Electrical Stimulation of Peripheral Lower Extremity Nerves of Complete Paraplegics

Session 3 - Sensory Replacement and Artificial Organs

Toward Pattern-Recognizing Visual Prostheses

Very High Speed Integrated Circuit (VHSIC) Technology and its Application to Prosthetics/Orthotics

Aiding Lipreading by Non-Invasive Electrostimulation of the Auditory Tract

Some Problems of Membrane Plasma Separation

Blood Glucose Monitoring System for Artificial Pancreas

Methodological Approach on Artificial Heart Control

Session 4 - Instrumentation, Medical Devices, and Clinical Procedures

A Real-Time Large-Sample Single Fiber Electromyographic Jitter Analyzer for Clinical Applications using an Inexpensive Microcomputer

Prosthetic Gait Training using the Concept of Biofeedback and Instrumented Gait Analysis

Control Aspects of Programmed Drug Administration

Modification of Spastic Gait Through Mechanical Damping

Immediate Fit Prosthesis

Session 5 - Robotics and Mechanics

The Control of an Industrial Arm with a Distance Sensor

Prostheses should have Adaptively Controllable Impedance

Robotics for the Handicapped

Comparison between the Reactive Moments at the Lower Limb Joints of Normal and Prosthetized Subjects

A Recursive Free-Body Approach to Computer Simulation of Human Postural Dynamics

