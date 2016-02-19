Control Aspects of Prosthetics and Orthotics
1st Edition
Proceedings of the IFAC Symposium, Ohio, USA, 7-9 May 1982
Description
Control Aspects of Prosthetics and Orthotics covers the proceedings of the International Federation of Automatic Control (IFAC) Symposium that tackles issues relating to the control systems of prosthetics and orthotics device. The book organizes topics according to the sessions of the symposium. Session 1 deals with the functional muscle and nerve simulation, while Session 2 discusses the man-machine mechanical and information interface. The third session covers sensory replacement and artificial organs, while the fourth session tackles instrumentation, medical devices, and clinical procedures. The last session discusses robotics and mechanics. The text will be of great interest to physicians, physical therapists, orthotists, and prosthetists, whose line of work involves prosthetics and orthotics systems.
Table of Contents
Session 1 - Functional Muscle and Nerve Stimulation
A Discrete-Time Servomechanism for the Regulation of Force and Position During Functional Neuromuscular Stimulation
Cooperation of Muscles under Dynamic Conditions with Stimulation Control
Muscle Force Modulation with Subfascial Monopolar and Bipolar Electrodes
Control Procedures of Functional Stimulation
Coordinated Two Mode Grasp in the Quadriplegic Initiated by Functional Neuromuscular Stimulation
Session 2 - Man-Machine Mechanical and Information Interface
An Active EMG-Controlled A/K Prosthesis
Multi-Mode Above-Knee Prosthesis Controller
Bioengineering Actuator with Non-Numerical Control
An Analytical Framework for Optimizing Design and Selection of Nonvocal Communication Techniques
Computerized Signature Discrimination of Above-Lesion EMG to Activate Functional Electrical Stimulation of Peripheral Lower Extremity Nerves of Complete Paraplegics
Session 3 - Sensory Replacement and Artificial Organs
Toward Pattern-Recognizing Visual Prostheses
Very High Speed Integrated Circuit (VHSIC) Technology and its Application to Prosthetics/Orthotics
Aiding Lipreading by Non-Invasive Electrostimulation of the Auditory Tract
Some Problems of Membrane Plasma Separation
Blood Glucose Monitoring System for Artificial Pancreas
Methodological Approach on Artificial Heart Control
Session 4 - Instrumentation, Medical Devices, and Clinical Procedures
A Real-Time Large-Sample Single Fiber Electromyographic Jitter Analyzer for Clinical Applications using an Inexpensive Microcomputer
Prosthetic Gait Training using the Concept of Biofeedback and Instrumented Gait Analysis
Control Aspects of Programmed Drug Administration
Modification of Spastic Gait Through Mechanical Damping
Immediate Fit Prosthesis
Session 5 - Robotics and Mechanics
The Control of an Industrial Arm with a Distance Sensor
Prostheses should have Adaptively Controllable Impedance
Robotics for the Handicapped
Comparison between the Reactive Moments at the Lower Limb Joints of Normal and Prosthetized Subjects
A Recursive Free-Body Approach to Computer Simulation of Human Postural Dynamics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 196
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1983
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483147444