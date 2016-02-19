Control Applications of Nonlinear Programming and Optimization 1989

Advances in windshear recovery research, A Miele. Optimal control in abort landing of a passenger aircraft, R Bulirsch et al. Ariane V ascent trajectory optimization with a first-stage splash-down constraint, K H Well. Optimal re-entry guidance of space vehicles under control and state constraints, H J Pesch. Fast computation of feedback controls for a re-entering orbiter, B Kugelmann. A generalized reduced gradient algorithm for solving large-scale discrete-time nonlinear optimal control problems, J L D Faco. Solution of the optimal control problem using the software package Stomp, M K Horn. Quadratic programming applied to short term hydro-thermal scheduling, B Novak & I Novak. Continuous dynamic programming for singular systems, F Rotella. Computing optimal controls for systems with state and control constraints, I Troch et al. Optimal control of constrained mechanical systems, C Bunks & R Nikoukhah. Nonlinear differential formal calculus in automation and robotics, J F Pommaret et al. Geometrical solution of a manipulator optimization problem, F Pfeiffer. Optimal feedback control for robots, I Troch & F Breitenecker. Input-output nonlinear model of a coke oven battery, C Bénard et al. A nash solution for urban traffic control, H Abou-Kandil & E De Pieri. A cutting plane technique applied to robust control synthesis, R L D Peres et al. An algorithm of the CRONE software: application to the guidance of a mobile robot, A Oustaloup et al. Robust adaptive GPC application to active noise cancellation, H Bourlos et al. Author index. Keyword index.