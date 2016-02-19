Control Applications of Nonlinear Programming and Optimization 1989
Advances in windshear recovery research, A Miele. Optimal control in abort landing of a passenger aircraft, R Bulirsch et al. Ariane V ascent trajectory optimization with a first-stage splash-down constraint, K H Well. Optimal re-entry guidance of space vehicles under control and state constraints, H J Pesch. Fast computation of feedback controls for a re-entering orbiter, B Kugelmann. A generalized reduced gradient algorithm for solving large-scale discrete-time nonlinear optimal control problems, J L D Faco. Solution of the optimal control problem using the software package Stomp, M K Horn. Quadratic programming applied to short term hydro-thermal scheduling, B Novak & I Novak. Continuous dynamic programming for singular systems, F Rotella. Computing optimal controls for systems with state and control constraints, I Troch et al. Optimal control of constrained mechanical systems, C Bunks & R Nikoukhah. Nonlinear differential formal calculus in automation and robotics, J F Pommaret et al. Geometrical solution of a manipulator optimization problem, F Pfeiffer. Optimal feedback control for robots, I Troch & F Breitenecker. Input-output nonlinear model of a coke oven battery, C Bénard et al. A nash solution for urban traffic control, H Abou-Kandil & E De Pieri. A cutting plane technique applied to robust control synthesis, R L D Peres et al. An algorithm of the CRONE software: application to the guidance of a mobile robot, A Oustaloup et al. Robust adaptive GPC application to active noise cancellation, H Bourlos et al. Author index. Keyword index.
These Proceedings provide valuable information on the exchange of ideas between scientists who apply nonlinear programming and optimization to real world control problems and those who develop new methods, algorithms and software. The papers deal with windshear problems, optimization of aircraft and spacecraft trajectories, optimal control for robots, the optimization of urban traffic control, general mechanical systems, multilevel inventory systems and robust control.
For systems analysts, control, structural and aeronautical engineers and operations research scientists.
