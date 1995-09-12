Control Applications in Post-Harvest and Processing Technology 1995

Chapter headings and selected papers: Keynote Lecture. Progress in process operation by goal oriented advanced control (G. Van Straten, A.J.B. Van Boxtel). Mathematical Modelling and Optimization. Optimization for fruit quality during a storage process (T. Morimoto et al.). Modelling the final drying process for hay in a deep layer (J. Stencl, P. Homola). Decision Support and Planning. Variability of the strength properties of winter rape stems as an effect of controlled strategy in plant growth conditions (G. Skubisz). Measurement of Properties of Produce. Intelligent monitoring for quality of fresh citrus fruit from packing house to supermarket (L. Quinn et al.). Mechanical resistance of storage apple (B. Dobrzanski et al.). Computer Controlled Process Environment. Dynamic control of the oxygen content during CA storage of fruits and vegetables (S.P. Schouten). Intelligent Techniques in Post-Harvest Operations. Neural network classifiers in apple blemish inspection (Qingsheng Yang, R.D. Tillett). Quantification of structure and quality of chopped crops by an automated image processing (N. Guth et al.). Observation for Control. Off-line colour machine vision for analysing the biscuit baking process (T. Moll et al.). F.T.-I.R./ATR spectrometer as at-line sugar sensor in enzymatic hydrolysis (V. Bellon-Maurel et al.). Quality Control. Effects of controlled atmosphere storage on the extension of postharvest qualities and storage life of tomatoes (A. Batu, A.K. Thompson). Author Index.