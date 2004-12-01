Control and Optimal Control Theories with Applications
1st Edition
Description
This sound introduction to classical and modern control theory concentrates on fundamental concepts. Employing the minimum of mathematical elaboration, it investigates the many applications of control theory to varied and important present-day problems, e.g. economic growth, resource depletion, disease epidemics, exploited population, and rocket trajectories. An original feature is the amount of space devoted to the important and fascinating subject of optimal control. The work is divided into two parts. Part one deals with the control of linear time-continuous systems, using both transfer function and state-space methods. The ideas of controllability, observability and minimality are discussed in comprehensible fashion. Part two introduces the calculus of variations, followed by analysis of continuous optimal control problems. Each topic is individually introduced and carefully explained with illustrative examples and exercises at the end of each chapter to help and test the reader’s understanding. Solutions are provided at the end of the book.
Key Features
- Investigates the many applications of control theory to varied and important present-day problems
- Deals with the control of linear time-continuous systems, using both transfer function and state-space methods
- Introduces the calculus of variations, followed by analysis of continuous optimal control problems
Readership
Mathematicians
Table of Contents
Systems dynamics and differential equations; Transfer functions and block diagrams; State-space formulation; Transient and steady state response analysis; Stability; Controllability and observability; Multivariable feedback and pole location; Introduction to optimal control; Variational calculus; Optimal control with unbounded continuous controls; Bang-bang control; Applications of optimal control; Dynamic programming; Appendices: Partial fractions; Notes on determinants and matrices; Solutions to problems.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2005
- Published:
- 1st December 2004
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857099495
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781904275015
About the Author
D N Burghes
David N. Burghes, University of Exeter, UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Exeter
A Graham
Alexander Graham, The Open University, UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Open University, UK
Reviews
Well written with difficult topics explained in a simple and lucid manner., Optimal Control Applications and Methods
Recommended., Zentralblatt für Didaktik, Mathematical Didactics