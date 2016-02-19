Control and Dynamic Systems, Volume 11

Control and Dynamic Systems: Advances in Theory and Applications reviews progress in the field of control and dynamic systems theory and applications. Topics include multistage models and fitting them to input/output data; computer-aided control systems design techniques; multilevel optimization of multiple arc trajectories; and nonlinear smoothing techniques. Solutions of dynamic games are also considered, and a survey of Soviet contributions to control theory is presented.

Comprised of six chapters, this volume begins with a discussion on a number of important issues with respect to the modeling of a dynamic system, the beginning point for the resolution of the system synthesis problem. Issues with respect to the utilization of the Kalman filter as a concise model for the identification of a large class of dynamic systems are explored, along with computational and convergence issues. The application of computer-aided design techniques to control engineering problems is the subject of the next chapter. The book also evaluates multilevel systems optimization techniques and their application to a rather complex systems problem before concluding with an overview of the evolutionary growth of Soviet contributions to control theory.

This monograph will be useful to mathematicians and engineers.