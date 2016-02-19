Control and Dynamic Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120127115, 9781483191232

Control and Dynamic Systems, Volume 11

1st Edition

Advances in Theory and Applications

Editors: C. T. Leondes
eBook ISBN: 9781483191232
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th May 1974
Page Count: 528
Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Content of Previous Volumes

Fitting Multistage Models to Input/Output Data

I. Introduction

II. Linear Models

III. Identification of the Kalman Filter Model

IV. Example

V. Extensions

VI. Summary and Conclusions

References

Computer Aided Control Systems Design Techniques

I. Introduction

II. Computational Techniques of Function Minimization

III. Control System Design

IV. Summary and Conclusions

V. Appendices

References

Multilevel Optimization of Multiple Arc Trajectories

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. General Formulation of Trajectory Decomposition

IV. A Low Thrust Interplanetary Swingby Example

V. Computational Aspects of the Low Thrust Swingby Example

VI. Conclusions and Future Work

Reference

Nonlinear Smoothing Techniques

I. Introduction

II. Exact Differential Equations for the Smoothing Problem

III. The Approximation Problem

IV. Linear Gaussian Case

V. Approximations for the Nonlinear Case

VI. Maximum Likelihood Smoothing

VII. Extensions, Summary, and Areas for Future Study

Bibliography

Appendix: Summary of Principal Results

Toward the Synthesis of Solutions of Dynamic Games

I. Introduction

II. Problem Statement and Overview

III. The Solution of Separable Static Games

IV. Applications of Dual Cones to Dynamic Games

V. Examples

VI. Summary and Conclusions

References

A Survey of Soviet Contributions to Control Theory

I. Introduction

II. Dynamics of Linear Systems

III. Non-Linear Systems

IV. Optimal Control

V. Learning Systems

VI. Perspectives

References

Subject Index

Description

Control and Dynamic Systems: Advances in Theory and Applications reviews progress in the field of control and dynamic systems theory and applications. Topics include multistage models and fitting them to input/output data; computer-aided control systems design techniques; multilevel optimization of multiple arc trajectories; and nonlinear smoothing techniques. Solutions of dynamic games are also considered, and a survey of Soviet contributions to control theory is presented.

Comprised of six chapters, this volume begins with a discussion on a number of important issues with respect to the modeling of a dynamic system, the beginning point for the resolution of the system synthesis problem. Issues with respect to the utilization of the Kalman filter as a concise model for the identification of a large class of dynamic systems are explored, along with computational and convergence issues. The application of computer-aided design techniques to control engineering problems is the subject of the next chapter. The book also evaluates multilevel systems optimization techniques and their application to a rather complex systems problem before concluding with an overview of the evolutionary growth of Soviet contributions to control theory.

This monograph will be useful to mathematicians and engineers.

Details

No. of pages:
528
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483191232

