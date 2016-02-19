Control and Dynamic Systems, Volume 11
1st Edition
Advances in Theory and Applications
Fitting Multistage Models to Input/Output Data
I. Introduction
II. Linear Models
III. Identification of the Kalman Filter Model
IV. Example
V. Extensions
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
Computer Aided Control Systems Design Techniques
I. Introduction
II. Computational Techniques of Function Minimization
III. Control System Design
IV. Summary and Conclusions
V. Appendices
References
Multilevel Optimization of Multiple Arc Trajectories
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. General Formulation of Trajectory Decomposition
IV. A Low Thrust Interplanetary Swingby Example
V. Computational Aspects of the Low Thrust Swingby Example
VI. Conclusions and Future Work
Reference
Nonlinear Smoothing Techniques
I. Introduction
II. Exact Differential Equations for the Smoothing Problem
III. The Approximation Problem
IV. Linear Gaussian Case
V. Approximations for the Nonlinear Case
VI. Maximum Likelihood Smoothing
VII. Extensions, Summary, and Areas for Future Study
Bibliography
Appendix: Summary of Principal Results
Toward the Synthesis of Solutions of Dynamic Games
I. Introduction
II. Problem Statement and Overview
III. The Solution of Separable Static Games
IV. Applications of Dual Cones to Dynamic Games
V. Examples
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
A Survey of Soviet Contributions to Control Theory
I. Introduction
II. Dynamics of Linear Systems
III. Non-Linear Systems
IV. Optimal Control
V. Learning Systems
VI. Perspectives
References
Control and Dynamic Systems: Advances in Theory and Applications reviews progress in the field of control and dynamic systems theory and applications. Topics include multistage models and fitting them to input/output data; computer-aided control systems design techniques; multilevel optimization of multiple arc trajectories; and nonlinear smoothing techniques. Solutions of dynamic games are also considered, and a survey of Soviet contributions to control theory is presented.
Comprised of six chapters, this volume begins with a discussion on a number of important issues with respect to the modeling of a dynamic system, the beginning point for the resolution of the system synthesis problem. Issues with respect to the utilization of the Kalman filter as a concise model for the identification of a large class of dynamic systems are explored, along with computational and convergence issues. The application of computer-aided design techniques to control engineering problems is the subject of the next chapter. The book also evaluates multilevel systems optimization techniques and their application to a rather complex systems problem before concluding with an overview of the evolutionary growth of Soviet contributions to control theory.
This monograph will be useful to mathematicians and engineers.
