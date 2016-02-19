Control and Dynamic Systems, Volume 10

Control and Dynamic Systems: Advances in Theory and Applications, Volume 10 brings together diverse information on important progress in the field of control and systems theory and applications.

This volume is comprised of contributions from leading researchers in the field. Topics discussed include the evaluation of suboptimal strategies using quasilinearization; aircraft symmetric flight optimization; aircraft maneuver optimization by reduced-order approximation; and differential dynamic programming. Estimation of uncertain systems; application of modern control and optimization techniques to transportation systems; and integrated system identification and optimization are also elucidated.

Aerospace engineers and scientists and researchers in applied sciences will find the book interesting.