Control and Dynamic Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120127108, 9781483191225

Control and Dynamic Systems, Volume 10

1st Edition

Advances in Theory and Applications

Editors: C. T. Leondes
eBook ISBN: 9781483191225
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 1973
Page Count: 548
Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

The Evaluation of Suboptimal Strategies Using Quasilinearization

I. Introduction

II. First Order Necessary Conditions

III. An Extended Quasilinearization Algorithm

IV. Atmospheric Pursuit-Evasion Problem

References

Aircraft Symmetric Flight Optimization

I. Introduction

II. Trajectory Equations for a Powered Lifting Vehicle

III. Optimization Criteria

IV. Penalty Function Treatment of Constraints

V. Throttle Variable Inequality Constraint

VI. Penalty and Projection Versions of the Gradient Process

VII. Method of Ravines

VIII. Some Computational Results for Optimal Trajectories of Supersonic Aircraft

IX. Numerical Studies of Supersonic Transport Minimum Fuel Acceleration-Climb Paths

X. Considerations on Computational Technique

XI. Conjugate Gradient Projection

XII. Projection with Curvilinear Search

References

Appendices

Aircraft Maneuver Optimization by Reduced-Order Approximation

I. Introduction

II. Singular Perturbations in Optimal Control

III. Applications to Aircraft Maneuver Optimization

IV. Computational Results

V. Concluding Remarks

VI. Acknowledgments

References

Differential Dynamic Programming—A Unified Approach to the Optimization of Dynamic Systems

I. Introduction

II. Assumptions and Preliminary Results

III. Exact Expressions for △V

IV. Conditions of Optimality

V. Further Second Order Estimates of △V

VI. Optimization Algorithms

VII. State Constrained Problems

VIII. Singular Control Problems

IX. Conclusion

References

Appendix

Estimation of Uncertain Systems

I. Introduction

II. A Survey of Kaiman Filtering with Uncertainty

III. Design of Systems with Uncertainty

IV. Noise Covariance Uncertainty

V. Plant Matrix Uncertainty

VI. Conclusions and Comments

References

Application of Modern Control and Optimization Techniques to Transportation Systems

I. introduction

II. Models of Traffic Flow

III. Optimal Control of Highway Traffic

IV. Control and Synchronization of Signalized Urban Intersections

V. Individual Vehicle Control Problems

VI. Transportation Planning

VII. Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgments

List of Symbols

References

Integrated System Identification and Optimization

I. Introduction

II. Problem Formulation

III. Characteristics of the Joint Problem

IV. Multilevel Approach

V. Quasilinearization Approach

VI. Applications of the Joint Approach

VII. Epilogue

Appendix

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Description

Control and Dynamic Systems: Advances in Theory and Applications, Volume 10 brings together diverse information on important progress in the field of control and systems theory and applications.

This volume is comprised of contributions from leading researchers in the field. Topics discussed include the evaluation of suboptimal strategies using quasilinearization; aircraft symmetric flight optimization; aircraft maneuver optimization by reduced-order approximation; and differential dynamic programming. Estimation of uncertain systems; application of modern control and optimization techniques to transportation systems; and integrated system identification and optimization are also elucidated.

Aerospace engineers and scientists and researchers in applied sciences will find the book interesting.

