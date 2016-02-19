Control and Dynamic Systems, Volume 10
The Evaluation of Suboptimal Strategies Using Quasilinearization
I. Introduction
II. First Order Necessary Conditions
III. An Extended Quasilinearization Algorithm
IV. Atmospheric Pursuit-Evasion Problem
Aircraft Symmetric Flight Optimization
I. Introduction
II. Trajectory Equations for a Powered Lifting Vehicle
III. Optimization Criteria
IV. Penalty Function Treatment of Constraints
V. Throttle Variable Inequality Constraint
VI. Penalty and Projection Versions of the Gradient Process
VII. Method of Ravines
VIII. Some Computational Results for Optimal Trajectories of Supersonic Aircraft
IX. Numerical Studies of Supersonic Transport Minimum Fuel Acceleration-Climb Paths
X. Considerations on Computational Technique
XI. Conjugate Gradient Projection
XII. Projection with Curvilinear Search
Aircraft Maneuver Optimization by Reduced-Order Approximation
I. Introduction
II. Singular Perturbations in Optimal Control
III. Applications to Aircraft Maneuver Optimization
IV. Computational Results
V. Concluding Remarks
Differential Dynamic Programming—A Unified Approach to the Optimization of Dynamic Systems
I. Introduction
II. Assumptions and Preliminary Results
III. Exact Expressions for △V
IV. Conditions of Optimality
V. Further Second Order Estimates of △V
VI. Optimization Algorithms
VII. State Constrained Problems
VIII. Singular Control Problems
IX. Conclusion
Estimation of Uncertain Systems
I. Introduction
II. A Survey of Kaiman Filtering with Uncertainty
III. Design of Systems with Uncertainty
IV. Noise Covariance Uncertainty
V. Plant Matrix Uncertainty
VI. Conclusions and Comments
Application of Modern Control and Optimization Techniques to Transportation Systems
I. introduction
II. Models of Traffic Flow
III. Optimal Control of Highway Traffic
IV. Control and Synchronization of Signalized Urban Intersections
V. Individual Vehicle Control Problems
VI. Transportation Planning
VII. Concluding Remarks
Integrated System Identification and Optimization
I. Introduction
II. Problem Formulation
III. Characteristics of the Joint Problem
IV. Multilevel Approach
V. Quasilinearization Approach
VI. Applications of the Joint Approach
VII. Epilogue
Description
Control and Dynamic Systems: Advances in Theory and Applications, Volume 10 brings together diverse information on important progress in the field of control and systems theory and applications.
This volume is comprised of contributions from leading researchers in the field. Topics discussed include the evaluation of suboptimal strategies using quasilinearization; aircraft symmetric flight optimization; aircraft maneuver optimization by reduced-order approximation; and differential dynamic programming. Estimation of uncertain systems; application of modern control and optimization techniques to transportation systems; and integrated system identification and optimization are also elucidated.
Aerospace engineers and scientists and researchers in applied sciences will find the book interesting.
