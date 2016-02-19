Control and Dynamic Systems, Volume 9

Control and Dynamic Systems: Advances in Theory and Applications, Volume 9 brings together diverse information on important progress in the field of control and systems theory and applications.

This volume is comprised of contributions from leading researchers in the field. Topics covered include optimal observer techniques for linear discrete time systems; application of sensitivity constrained optimal control to national economic policy formulation; and modified quasilinearization method for mathematical programming problems and optimal control problems. Dynamic decision theory and techniques and closed loop formulations of optimal control problems for minimum sensitivity are also elaborated.

Engineers and scientists in applied physics will find the book interesting.