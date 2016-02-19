Control and Dynamic Systems, Volume 9
1st Edition
Advances in Theory and Applications
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Optimal Observer Techniques for Linear Discrete Time Systems
I. Formulation of the State Estimation Problem
II. Some Fundamental Results of Deterministic Observer Theory
III. Optimal Minimal-Order Observers for Discrete Stochastic Systems
IV. Some Extensions of the Basic Solution
V. Examples Illustrating the Theory
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Application of Sensitivity Constrained Optimal Control to National Economic Policy Formulation
I. Introduction
II. The Dynamic Macroeconomic Model
III. The Primary Optimal Control Problem
IV. The Sensitivity Constrained Optimal Control Problem
V. Conclusions and Recommendations
References
Modified Quasilinearization Method for Mathematical Programming Problems and Optimal Control Problems
I. Description of the Problems
II. Mathematical Programming Problems
III. Optimal Control Problems
References
Dynamic Decision Theory and Techniques
I. Introduction
II. Problem Definition
III. Computing Function ni(k)
IV. An Approximation Technique
V. Conclusion
References
Closed Loop Formulations of Optimal Control Problems for Minimum Sensitivity
I. Introduction
II. Direction Field Formulation of the Trajectory Sensitivity Problem
III. Reduced Sensitivity Solution
IV. Minimum Sensitive Gain Feedback Control
V. Comparison Example
VI. Conclusions
VII. Appendices
List of Symbols
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
Control and Dynamic Systems: Advances in Theory and Applications, Volume 9 brings together diverse information on important progress in the field of control and systems theory and applications.
This volume is comprised of contributions from leading researchers in the field. Topics covered include optimal observer techniques for linear discrete time systems; application of sensitivity constrained optimal control to national economic policy formulation; and modified quasilinearization method for mathematical programming problems and optimal control problems. Dynamic decision theory and techniques and closed loop formulations of optimal control problems for minimum sensitivity are also elaborated.
Engineers and scientists in applied physics will find the book interesting.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 532
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 28th March 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483191218