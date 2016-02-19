Control and Dynamic Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120127092, 9781483191218

Control and Dynamic Systems, Volume 9

1st Edition

Advances in Theory and Applications

Editors: C. T. Leondes
eBook ISBN: 9781483191218
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1973
Page Count: 532
Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Content of Previous Volumes

Optimal Observer Techniques for Linear Discrete Time Systems

I. Formulation of the State Estimation Problem

II. Some Fundamental Results of Deterministic Observer Theory

III. Optimal Minimal-Order Observers for Discrete Stochastic Systems

IV. Some Extensions of the Basic Solution

V. Examples Illustrating the Theory

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

Application of Sensitivity Constrained Optimal Control to National Economic Policy Formulation

I. Introduction

II. The Dynamic Macroeconomic Model

III. The Primary Optimal Control Problem

IV. The Sensitivity Constrained Optimal Control Problem

V. Conclusions and Recommendations

References

Modified Quasilinearization Method for Mathematical Programming Problems and Optimal Control Problems

I. Description of the Problems

II. Mathematical Programming Problems

III. Optimal Control Problems

References

Dynamic Decision Theory and Techniques

I. Introduction

II. Problem Definition

III. Computing Function ni(k)

IV. An Approximation Technique

V. Conclusion

References

Closed Loop Formulations of Optimal Control Problems for Minimum Sensitivity

I. Introduction

II. Direction Field Formulation of the Trajectory Sensitivity Problem

III. Reduced Sensitivity Solution

IV. Minimum Sensitive Gain Feedback Control

V. Comparison Example

VI. Conclusions

VII. Appendices

List of Symbols

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Description

Control and Dynamic Systems: Advances in Theory and Applications, Volume 9 brings together diverse information on important progress in the field of control and systems theory and applications.

This volume is comprised of contributions from leading researchers in the field. Topics covered include optimal observer techniques for linear discrete time systems; application of sensitivity constrained optimal control to national economic policy formulation; and modified quasilinearization method for mathematical programming problems and optimal control problems. Dynamic decision theory and techniques and closed loop formulations of optimal control problems for minimum sensitivity are also elaborated.

Engineers and scientists in applied physics will find the book interesting.

Details

No. of pages:
532
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483191218

About the Editors

C. T. Leondes Editor

