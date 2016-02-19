Control and Dynamic Systems Volume 36 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120127368, 9780323139519

Control and Dynamic Systems Volume 36, Volume 36

1st Edition

Authors: Richard A Leondes
eBook ISBN: 9780323139519
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 28th September 1990
Page Count: 300
Description

Control and Dynamic Systems: Advances in Theory and Applications, Volume 36 reviews advances in theory and applications of large scale control and dynamic systems. Contributors focus on production control and the determination of optimal production rates, along with active control systems, uncertainty in control system design, and methods for analyzing multistage commodity markets. This volume is organized into eight chapters and begins with an introduction to multiobjective decision-tree analysis and its significance in applied situations, with two substantive examples. It then shifts to important techniques for the determination of robust economic policies, methods used in the analysis of multistage commodity markets, and a computationally effective algorithm for the determination of the optimal production rate. This book also describes many highly effective techniques for near optimal and robust model truncation. Robust adaptive identification and control algorithms for disturbances and unmodeled system dynamics are given consideration. The final chapter provides examples of the applied significance of the techniques presented in this book, including such large scale systems areas as aerospace, defense, chemical, environmental, and infrastructural industries. This book will be of interest to students and researchers in engineering and computer science.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Multiobjective Decision-Tree Analysis in Industrial Systems

Methods For Optimal Economic Policy Design

Methods in the Analysis of Multistage Commodity Markets

A Control Problem for Processing Discrete Parts with Random Arrivals

Model Reduction for Flexible Structures

Distributed Transducers for Structural Measurement and Control

Robust Adaptive Identification and Control Design Techniques

Techniques in the Optimal Control of Distributed Parameter Systems

Index




