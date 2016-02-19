Control and Dynamic Systems V59: Computer-Aided Design/Engineering (Cad/Cae) Techniques And Their Applications Part 2 of 2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120127597, 9780323162623

Control and Dynamic Systems V59: Computer-Aided Design/Engineering (Cad/Cae) Techniques And Their Applications Part 2 of 2

1st Edition

Advances in Theory and Applications

Editors: C.T. Leonides
eBook ISBN: 9780323162623
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th October 1993
Page Count: 344
Description

Control and Dynamic Systems, Volume 59: Computer-Aided Design/Engineering (CAD/CAE) Techniques and Their Applications Part 2 of 2 is the second of a two-volume sequence that manifests the significance and the power of CAD/CAE techniques that are available and their further development for the essential role they play in the design of modern engineering systems.

The volume contains 10 chapters and begins with an in-depth treatment of the essential integration that must exist between design and manufacturing systems. This is followed by separate chapters on object-oriented programming (OOP) and graphical user interface (GUI); technologies that support the CAD/CAE design process, in particular, by means of the PC and the workstation; and the role of a geometrically associative analysis modeler in the design optimization process. Subsequent chapters deal with finite analysis modeling for the integration of CAD/CAE technology and finite element method; the mechanical analysis of two large structures: the world's largest telescope the 8m ESO-VLT and a 3-D nuclear power plant heat exchanger; and techniques for CAD for electromagnetic systems and components. The final chapters cover aircraft structural design; techniques for determining the adequacy of the number of grids (i.e., grid quality control) in computational fluid dynamics (CFD); and techniques or the optimum design of control systems using system model variables and parameters.

The contributions to this volume will provide a significant and, perhaps, unique reference source for students, research workers, practicing engineers, and others on the international scene for many years.

Table of Contents


Extended Contents

Contributors

Preface

Modeling Issues for Design Support Tools

OOP and GUI: Their Use in Automotive Computer-Aided Engineering

New Perspectives on Computer-Aided Design: Techniques of AutoCAD Software in the CAD/CAE Process

The Role of a Geometrically Associative Analysis Modeler in the Design Optimization Process

Analysis Modeling with FAM

Substructuring for Large Structures Using Finite Element Program ANSYS on a Workstation

Computer-Aided Design in Electromagnetic Systems: Boundary Element Method and Applications

Computer-Aided Optimum Design of Aircraft Structures

Grid Quality Control in Computational Fluid Dynamics

A General Approach for Robust Optimal Design Applied to the Design of a Control System

Index

Details

No. of pages:
344
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323162623

About the Editor

C.T. Leonides

