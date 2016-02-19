Control and Dynamic Systems V59: Computer-Aided Design/Engineering (Cad/Cae) Techniques And Their Applications Part 2 of 2
1st Edition
Advances in Theory and Applications
Description
Control and Dynamic Systems, Volume 59: Computer-Aided Design/Engineering (CAD/CAE) Techniques and Their Applications Part 2 of 2 is the second of a two-volume sequence that manifests the significance and the power of CAD/CAE techniques that are available and their further development for the essential role they play in the design of modern engineering systems.
The volume contains 10 chapters and begins with an in-depth treatment of the essential integration that must exist between design and manufacturing systems. This is followed by separate chapters on object-oriented programming (OOP) and graphical user interface (GUI); technologies that support the CAD/CAE design process, in particular, by means of the PC and the workstation; and the role of a geometrically associative analysis modeler in the design optimization process. Subsequent chapters deal with finite analysis modeling for the integration of CAD/CAE technology and finite element method; the mechanical analysis of two large structures: the world's largest telescope the 8m ESO-VLT and a 3-D nuclear power plant heat exchanger; and techniques for CAD for electromagnetic systems and components. The final chapters cover aircraft structural design; techniques for determining the adequacy of the number of grids (i.e., grid quality control) in computational fluid dynamics (CFD); and techniques or the optimum design of control systems using system model variables and parameters.
The contributions to this volume will provide a significant and, perhaps, unique reference source for students, research workers, practicing engineers, and others on the international scene for many years.
Table of Contents
Extended Contents
Contributors
Preface
Modeling Issues for Design Support Tools
OOP and GUI: Their Use in Automotive Computer-Aided Engineering
New Perspectives on Computer-Aided Design: Techniques of AutoCAD Software in the CAD/CAE Process
The Role of a Geometrically Associative Analysis Modeler in the Design Optimization Process
Analysis Modeling with FAM
Substructuring for Large Structures Using Finite Element Program ANSYS on a Workstation
Computer-Aided Design in Electromagnetic Systems: Boundary Element Method and Applications
Computer-Aided Optimum Design of Aircraft Structures
Grid Quality Control in Computational Fluid Dynamics
A General Approach for Robust Optimal Design Applied to the Design of a Control System
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 7th October 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323162623