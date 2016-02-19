Control and Dynamic Systems V58: Computer-Aided Design/Engineering (Cad/Cae) Techniques And Their Applications Part 1 of 2

Control and Dynamic Systems, Volume 58: Computer-Aided Design/Engineering (CAD/CAE) Techniques and Their Applications Part 1 of 2 is the first of a two-volume sequence that manifests the significance and the power of CAD/CAE techniques that are available and their further development for the essential role they play in the design of modern engineering systems.

The volume contains eight chapters and begins with a study on the reliability and control (limiting) of errors in the CAD/CAE design process. This is followed by separate chapters on methods for organizing engineering design and design techniques in a CAD/CAE database system; the various high-level tools to support a CAD engineer working in the graphical user interface computer environment; and finite element analysis techniques in the CAD/CAE process. Subsequent chapters deal with explicit and implicit aspects of large-scale nonlinear finite element analysis; techniques in parallel computing architectures; and a comprehensive treatment of (iterative) change in the design process.

This volume will provide a significant and, perhaps, unique reference source for students, research workers, practicing engineers, and others on the international scene for many years.