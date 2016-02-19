Control and Dynamic Systems V58: Computer-Aided Design/Engineering (Cad/Cae) Techniques And Their Applications Part 1 of 2
1st Edition
Advances in Theory and Applications
Description
Control and Dynamic Systems, Volume 58: Computer-Aided Design/Engineering (CAD/CAE) Techniques and Their Applications Part 1 of 2 is the first of a two-volume sequence that manifests the significance and the power of CAD/CAE techniques that are available and their further development for the essential role they play in the design of modern engineering systems.
The volume contains eight chapters and begins with a study on the reliability and control (limiting) of errors in the CAD/CAE design process. This is followed by separate chapters on methods for organizing engineering design and design techniques in a CAD/CAE database system; the various high-level tools to support a CAD engineer working in the graphical user interface computer environment; and finite element analysis techniques in the CAD/CAE process. Subsequent chapters deal with explicit and implicit aspects of large-scale nonlinear finite element analysis; techniques in parallel computing architectures; and a comprehensive treatment of (iterative) change in the design process.
This volume will provide a significant and, perhaps, unique reference source for students, research workers, practicing engineers, and others on the international scene for many years.
Table of Contents
Extended Contents
Contributors
Preface
The Problem of Reliability in Numerical Simulation
Organizing Engineering Designs and Design Techniques
Hypermedia Principles and Techniques in CAD
FEA in the Engineering Design Process
Large-Scale Nonlinear Finite Element Analysis — Explicit Aspects
Large-Scale Nonlinear Finite Element Analysis — Implicit Aspects
Finite Element Computing on Parallel Architectures
Making Change an Integral Component of an Advanced Design Methodology
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 364
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 7th October 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323162708