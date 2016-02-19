Control and Dynamic Systems V55: Digital and Numeric Techniques and Their Application in Control Systems
1st Edition
Advances in Theory and Applications
Editors: C.T. Leonides
eBook ISBN: 9780323163163
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st February 1993
Page Count: 536
Description
Control and Dynamic Systems: Advances in Theory Applications, Volume 55: Digital and Numeric Techniques and their Applications in Control Systems, Part 1 of 2 covers advances in numerical and computational techniques for the design of modern complex control systems. This book presents a comprehensive treatment of the many issues that are dealt with in modern complex systems. It discusses the efficacy of significant techniques for robust control design; model reduction; adaptive estimation of discrete-time stochastic systems; parameter estimation; and loop transfer recovery. Students, research workers, and practising engineers will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contents
Extended Contents
Contributors
Preface
Closed-Loop Convex Formulation of Classical and Singular Value Loop Shaping
Numerical Issues in Robust Control Design Techniques
Techniques in Optimized Model Reduction for High Dimensional Systems
Techniques for Adaptive Estimation and Control of Discrete-Time Stochastic Systems with Abruptly Changing Parameters
Robust Off-line Methods for Parameter Estimation
Loop Transfer Recovery for General Nonminimum Phase Discrete Time Systems, Part 1: Analysis
Loop Transfer Recovery for General Nonminimum Phase Discrete Time Systems, Part 2: Design
Set-Induced Norm Based Robust Control Techniques
Techniques for Robust Nonlinear Large Scale Systems
Extension in Techniques for Stochastic Dynamic Systems
Adaptive Control of Discrete-Time Systems: A Performance-Oriented Approach
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 536
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 1st February 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323163163
About the Editor
C.T. Leonides
