Control and Dynamic Systems V55: Digital and Numeric Techniques and Their Application in Control Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120127559, 9780323163163

Control and Dynamic Systems V55: Digital and Numeric Techniques and Their Application in Control Systems

1st Edition

Advances in Theory and Applications

Editors: C.T. Leonides
eBook ISBN: 9780323163163
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st February 1993
Page Count: 536
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Control and Dynamic Systems: Advances in Theory Applications, Volume 55: Digital and Numeric Techniques and their Applications in Control Systems, Part 1 of 2 covers advances in numerical and computational techniques for the design of modern complex control systems. This book presents a comprehensive treatment of the many issues that are dealt with in modern complex systems. It discusses the efficacy of significant techniques for robust control design; model reduction; adaptive estimation of discrete-time stochastic systems; parameter estimation; and loop transfer recovery. Students, research workers, and practising engineers will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Contents

Extended Contents

Contributors

Preface

Closed-Loop Convex Formulation of Classical and Singular Value Loop Shaping

Numerical Issues in Robust Control Design Techniques

Techniques in Optimized Model Reduction for High Dimensional Systems

Techniques for Adaptive Estimation and Control of Discrete-Time Stochastic Systems with Abruptly Changing Parameters

Robust Off-line Methods for Parameter Estimation

Loop Transfer Recovery for General Nonminimum Phase Discrete Time Systems, Part 1: Analysis

Loop Transfer Recovery for General Nonminimum Phase Discrete Time Systems, Part 2: Design

Set-Induced Norm Based Robust Control Techniques

Techniques for Robust Nonlinear Large Scale Systems

Extension in Techniques for Stochastic Dynamic Systems

Adaptive Control of Discrete-Time Systems: A Performance-Oriented Approach

Index

Details

No. of pages:
536
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323163163

About the Editor

C.T. Leonides

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.