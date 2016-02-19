Control and Dynamic Systems V51: Robust Control System Techniques and Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120127511, 9780323163064

Control and Dynamic Systems V51: Robust Control System Techniques and Applications

1st Edition

Advances in Theory and Applications

Editors: C.T. Leonides
eBook ISBN: 9780323163064
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th June 1992
Page Count: 490
Description

Control and Dynamic Systems: Advances in Theory and Application, Volume 51: Robust Control System Techniques and Applications Part 2 of 2 discusses system robustness techniques. This volume presents a comprehensive treatment of robust system techniques in nonlinear, linear, and multilinear interval systems. It also covers techniques for dealing with system disturbances, system modeling approximations, and parameter uncertainties. This volume ends by reviewing robustness techniques for systems with structured state space uncertainty. This volume will be of great use as a reference source for mechanical and electrical engineers.

Table of Contents


Extended Contents

Contributors

Preface

Robust Stabilization of Nonlinear Systems via Linear State Feedback

Robust Stability and Control of Linear and Multilinear Interval Systems

Robust Stability in Systems Described by Rational Functions

Constrained Control for Systems with Unknown Disturbances

H∞ Super-Optimal Solutions

Closed-Loop Transfer Recovery with Observer-Based Controllers, Part 1: Analysis

Closed-Loop Transfer Recovery with Observer-Based Controllers, Part 2: Design

Robust Adaptation in Slowly Time-Varying Systems: Double-Algebra Theory

Robust Control Techniques for Systems with Structured State Space Uncertainty

Index

About the Editor

C.T. Leonides

