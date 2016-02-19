Control and Dynamic Systems V51: Robust Control System Techniques and Applications
1st Edition
Advances in Theory and Applications
Editors: C.T. Leonides
eBook ISBN: 9780323163064
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th June 1992
Page Count: 490
Description
Control and Dynamic Systems: Advances in Theory and Application, Volume 51: Robust Control System Techniques and Applications Part 2 of 2 discusses system robustness techniques. This volume presents a comprehensive treatment of robust system techniques in nonlinear, linear, and multilinear interval systems. It also covers techniques for dealing with system disturbances, system modeling approximations, and parameter uncertainties. This volume ends by reviewing robustness techniques for systems with structured state space uncertainty. This volume will be of great use as a reference source for mechanical and electrical engineers.
Table of Contents
Extended Contents
Contributors
Preface
Robust Stabilization of Nonlinear Systems via Linear State Feedback
Robust Stability and Control of Linear and Multilinear Interval Systems
Robust Stability in Systems Described by Rational Functions
Constrained Control for Systems with Unknown Disturbances
H∞ Super-Optimal Solutions
Closed-Loop Transfer Recovery with Observer-Based Controllers, Part 1: Analysis
Closed-Loop Transfer Recovery with Observer-Based Controllers, Part 2: Design
Robust Adaptation in Slowly Time-Varying Systems: Double-Algebra Theory
Robust Control Techniques for Systems with Structured State Space Uncertainty
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 490
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 5th June 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323163064
About the Editor
C.T. Leonides
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.