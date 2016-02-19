Control and Dynamic Systems V49: Manufacturing and Automation Systems: Techniques and Technologies

Control and Dynamic Systems: Advances in Theory and Applications, Volume 49: Manufacturing and Automation Systems: Techniques and Technologies, Part 5 of 5 discusses advances in techniques and technologies in manufacturing and automation systems.

This volume first provides insights on some limitations in machine functions such as computational processes. It then describes fundamental techniques in manufacturing and automation systems such as neural network techniques; techniques used in the agricultural industry; modeling and simulation; knowledge-based simulation environment techniques; detection of faults; computer-assisted tomography and finite element modeling; and sensor integration. This book will provide a uniquely significant reference for practising engineers looking for a comprehensive treatment of techniques and technologies in manufacturing and automation system.