Control and Dynamic Systems V49: Manufacturing and Automation Systems: Techniques and Technologies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120127498, 9780323162913

Control and Dynamic Systems V49: Manufacturing and Automation Systems: Techniques and Technologies

1st Edition

Advances in Theory and Applications

Editors: C.T. Leonides
eBook ISBN: 9780323162913
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th December 1991
Page Count: 438
Control and Dynamic Systems: Advances in Theory and Applications, Volume 49: Manufacturing and Automation Systems: Techniques and Technologies, Part 5 of 5 discusses advances in techniques and technologies in manufacturing and automation systems.

This volume first provides insights on some limitations in machine functions such as computational processes. It then describes fundamental techniques in manufacturing and automation systems such as neural network techniques; techniques used in the agricultural industry; modeling and simulation; knowledge-based simulation environment techniques; detection of faults; computer-assisted tomography and finite element modeling; and sensor integration. This book will provide a uniquely significant reference for practising engineers looking for a comprehensive treatment of techniques and technologies in manufacturing and automation system.

  • Covers many advanced topics
  • Provides a uniquely significant reference for practising engineers looking for a comprehensive treatment of techniques and technologies in manufacturing and automation system

Readership

Graduate students and advanced undergraduate

Table of Contents

  1. Fundamental Limits in the Theory of Machines
    2. Neural Network Techniques in Manufacturing and Automation Systems
    3. Techniques for Automation Systems in the Agriculture Industry
    4. Modeling and Simulation of Manufacturing Systems
    5. Knowledge-Based Simulation Environment Techniques: A Manufacturing System Example
    6. Fault Detection and Isolation in Automatic Processes
    7. CATFEM—Computer-Assisted Tomography and Finite Element Modeling
    8. Decision and Evidence Fusion in Sensor Integration

No. of pages:
438
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323162913

About the Editor

C.T. Leonides

