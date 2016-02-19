Control and Dynamic Systems V48: Manufacturing and Automation Systems: Techniques and Technologies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120127481, 9780323162999

Control and Dynamic Systems V48: Manufacturing and Automation Systems: Techniques and Technologies

1st Edition

Advances in Theory and Applications

Editors: C.T. Leonides
eBook ISBN: 9780323162999
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th December 1991
Page Count: 462
Description

Control and Dynamic Systems: Advances in Theory and Applications, Volume 48: Manufacturing and Automation Systems: Techniques and Technologies, Part 4 of 5 deals with techniques and technologies in manufacturing and automation systems.
This book begins by discussing the advances of techniques for measuring the effectiveness of investments in automation and manufacturing systems. It then turns to graphical concurrent modeling language (GCML), a program used to model and analyze discrete manufacturing systems. This book also presents techniques for modeling solids; strategies for design optimization of machine products; design and control of industrial robots; and other optimization methodologies for manufacturing, robotic, and automation systems.
This book will provide a uniquely significant reference for those who are interested in manufacturing, robotics, and automation systems.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Techniques for Measuring the Economic Effectiveness of Automation and Manufacturing Systems

Modeling and Control of Discrete Manufacturing Systems Using Graphical Concurrent Modeling Language (GCML)

Optimal Control of Arrival and Production Rates in a Manufacturing System Subjected to Random Failures

Fundamental Techniques for Geometric and Solid Modeling

Integrated Optimization of Product Design and Manufacturing

Optimum Design and Control of Industrial Robots in Manufacturing Systems

Pattern Recognition, Reasoning and Optimization Methodologies for Manufacturing Layout Design

Knowledge-Based Facility Planning: A Review and a Framework

Techniques for Flow Control and Preventive Maintenance in Manufacturing Systems

Optimum Utilization of a Capacity Constrained Manufacturing System

Information Theoretic Modeling of Robotic & Automation Systems

Virtual Prototyping: Facilitating Design-for-Manufacture

Index

