Control and Dynamic Systems V48: Manufacturing and Automation Systems: Techniques and Technologies

Control and Dynamic Systems: Advances in Theory and Applications, Volume 48: Manufacturing and Automation Systems: Techniques and Technologies, Part 4 of 5 deals with techniques and technologies in manufacturing and automation systems.

This book begins by discussing the advances of techniques for measuring the effectiveness of investments in automation and manufacturing systems. It then turns to graphical concurrent modeling language (GCML), a program used to model and analyze discrete manufacturing systems. This book also presents techniques for modeling solids; strategies for design optimization of machine products; design and control of industrial robots; and other optimization methodologies for manufacturing, robotic, and automation systems.

This book will provide a uniquely significant reference for those who are interested in manufacturing, robotics, and automation systems.