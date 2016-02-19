Control and Dynamic Systems V48: Manufacturing and Automation Systems: Techniques and Technologies
1st Edition
Advances in Theory and Applications
Description
Control and Dynamic Systems: Advances in Theory and Applications, Volume 48: Manufacturing and Automation Systems: Techniques and Technologies, Part 4 of 5 deals with techniques and technologies in manufacturing and automation systems.
This book begins by discussing the advances of techniques for measuring the effectiveness of investments in automation and manufacturing systems. It then turns to graphical concurrent modeling language (GCML), a program used to model and analyze discrete manufacturing systems. This book also presents techniques for modeling solids; strategies for design optimization of machine products; design and control of industrial robots; and other optimization methodologies for manufacturing, robotic, and automation systems.
This book will provide a uniquely significant reference for those who are interested in manufacturing, robotics, and automation systems.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Techniques for Measuring the Economic Effectiveness of Automation and Manufacturing Systems
Modeling and Control of Discrete Manufacturing Systems Using Graphical Concurrent Modeling Language (GCML)
Optimal Control of Arrival and Production Rates in a Manufacturing System Subjected to Random Failures
Fundamental Techniques for Geometric and Solid Modeling
Integrated Optimization of Product Design and Manufacturing
Optimum Design and Control of Industrial Robots in Manufacturing Systems
Pattern Recognition, Reasoning and Optimization Methodologies for Manufacturing Layout Design
Knowledge-Based Facility Planning: A Review and a Framework
Techniques for Flow Control and Preventive Maintenance in Manufacturing Systems
Optimum Utilization of a Capacity Constrained Manufacturing System
Information Theoretic Modeling of Robotic & Automation Systems
Virtual Prototyping: Facilitating Design-for-Manufacture
Index
Details
