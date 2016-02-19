Control and Dynamic Systems V42: Analysis and Control System Techniques for Electric Power Systems Part 2
1st Edition
Advances in Theory and Applications
Description
Control and Dynamic Systems: Advances in Theory and Applications, Volume 42: Analysis and Control System Techniques for Electric Power Systems, Part 2 of 4 covers the research studies on the significant advances in areas including economic operation of power systems and voltage and power control techniques.
This book is composed of eight chapters and begins with a survey of the application of parallel processing to power system analysis as motivated by the requirement for faster computation. The next chapters deal with the issues of power system protection from a system point of view, the voltage stability phenomenon, and an overview of the techniques used in the reliability evaluation of large electric power systems. These chapters also look into the reliability assessment of bulk power systems, which are the composite of generation and high-voltage transmission, often called composite systems. These topics are followed by investigations of the potential of integer quadratic optimization to improve efficiency in a radial electric distribution system through the coordination of switched capacitors and regulators. Other chapters consider the issues of the optimal operation of a power system that are substantially complicated as a result of the large system scale nature of these issues. The final chapters explore the techniques for achieving requisite speed improvements that are essential to electric power systems and the problems on effective methods in hydro optimization.
This book will be of value to electrical engineers, designers, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Concurrent Processing in Power System Analysis
Power System Protection: Software Issues
Voltage Collapse: Industry Practices
Reliability Techniques in Large Electric Power Systems
Coordination of Distribution System Capacitors and Regulators: An Application of Integer Quadratic Optimization
Optimal Operational Planning: A Unified Approach to Real and Reactive Power Dispatches
Multistage Linear Programming Methods for Optimal Energy Plant Operation
Optimization Techniques in Hydroelectric Systems
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 482
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 28th August 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323148733