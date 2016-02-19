Control and Dynamic Systems V37: Advances in Industrial Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120127375, 9780323162906

Control and Dynamic Systems V37: Advances in Industrial Systems

1st Edition

Advances in Theory and Applications

Editors: C.T. Leonides
eBook ISBN: 9780323162906
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1990
Page Count: 438
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Control and Dynamic Systems, Volume 37: Advances in Industrial Systems provides an overview of the state of knowledge in industrial systems. This volume contains nine chapters and begins with a paper on the objective measures used to characterize the performance of computers which control critical processes. This is followed by separate chapters on the design of automotive power train control systems; control techniques in the pulp and paper industry; developments production scheduling research and practice; a general model-based failure detection and diagnosis methodology; and the application of model-predictive control techniques to problems with several input and output variables. Subsequent chapters deal with techniques for dealing with the problem of providing a complete, coherent, and reliable data base from a collection of switch and breaker status data and measurements; systematic approaches to modifying a finite element model; and optimization techniques in industrial chemical systems. The contributions in this volume will provide a unique and significant reference source for practicing professionals as well as those involved with advancing the state of the art.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

New Performance Measures for Real-Time Digital Computer Controls and Their Applications

Modeling and Control of Automotive Power Trains

Control Techniques in the Pulp and Paper Industry

Advances in the Theory and Practice of Production Scheduling

Detection and Diagnosis of Plant Failures: The Orthogonal Parity Equation Approach

Model-Predictive Control of Processes with Many Inputs and Outputs

Robust Estimation Theory for Bad Data Diagnostics in Electric Power Systems

Matching Analytical Models with Experimental Modal Data in Mechanical Systems

Techniques in Industrial Chemical Systems Optimization

Index

Details

No. of pages:
438
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323162906

About the Editor

C.T. Leonides

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.