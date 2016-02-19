Control and Dynamic Systems V37: Advances in Industrial Systems
Control and Dynamic Systems, Volume 37: Advances in Industrial Systems provides an overview of the state of knowledge in industrial systems. This volume contains nine chapters and begins with a paper on the objective measures used to characterize the performance of computers which control critical processes. This is followed by separate chapters on the design of automotive power train control systems; control techniques in the pulp and paper industry; developments production scheduling research and practice; a general model-based failure detection and diagnosis methodology; and the application of model-predictive control techniques to problems with several input and output variables. Subsequent chapters deal with techniques for dealing with the problem of providing a complete, coherent, and reliable data base from a collection of switch and breaker status data and measurements; systematic approaches to modifying a finite element model; and optimization techniques in industrial chemical systems. The contributions in this volume will provide a unique and significant reference source for practicing professionals as well as those involved with advancing the state of the art.
New Performance Measures for Real-Time Digital Computer Controls and Their Applications
Modeling and Control of Automotive Power Trains
Control Techniques in the Pulp and Paper Industry
Advances in the Theory and Practice of Production Scheduling
Detection and Diagnosis of Plant Failures: The Orthogonal Parity Equation Approach
Model-Predictive Control of Processes with Many Inputs and Outputs
Robust Estimation Theory for Bad Data Diagnostics in Electric Power Systems
Matching Analytical Models with Experimental Modal Data in Mechanical Systems
Techniques in Industrial Chemical Systems Optimization
- 438
- English
- © Academic Press 1990
- 28th September 1990
- Academic Press
- 9780323162906