Control and Dynamic Systems V30: Advances in Algorithms and Computational Techniques in Dynamic System Control Part 3 of 3
1st Edition
Advances in Theory and Applications
Control and Dynamic Systems: Advances in Theory in Applications, Volume 30: Advances in Algorithms and Computational Techniques in Dynamic Systems Control, Part 3 of 3 discusses developments in algorithms and computational techniques for control and dynamic systems. This volume begins with the issue of decision making or optimal control in the natural environment. It then discusses large-scale systems composed of multiple sensors; algorithms for systems with multiplicative noise; stochastic differential games; Markovian targets; low-cost microcomputer and true digital control systems; and algorithms for the design of teleoperated systems. This book is an important reference for practitioners in the field who want a comprehensive source of techniques with significant applied implications.
Computational Techniques for Multicriteria Stochastic Optimization and Control
I. Introduction
II. Problem Definition
III. Solution Methodologies
IV. Stochastic Multicriteria Optimization and Control
V. Multicriteria Optimization for Adaptive/Stochastic Control
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Gain Transfer: An Algorithm for Decentralized Hierarchical Estimation
I. Introduction
II. Gain Transfer: An Algorithm for Decentralized Hierarchical Estimation
III. Test Problem
IV. Evaluation of the Gain Transfer Algorithm
V. Applications of the Gain Transfer Algorithm
VI. Further Research Opportunities
VII. Conclusion
Appendix. Test Problem: Multisensor Alignment
References
Algorithms for Systems with Multiplicative Noise
I. Introduction
II. Filtering, Smoothing, Prediction
III. Control Algorithms
IV. Conclusion
References
Proportional Navigation and the Game of Two Cars: The Case Where Both Players Have a Variable Speed
I. Introduction
II. The Equations of Motion
III. Formulation of the Problem
IV. Computation of Feedback Strategies
V. A Numerical Study
VI. Conclusions
Appendix. The Finite-Difference Scheme
References
Algorithms for Optimal Searching and Control Systems for a Markovian Target
I. Introduction
II. Formulation of Searching Problems
III. Searching Equations and Search Function
IV. Simulation Experiments for Searching
V. Optimal Search
VI. Conclusions
References
Recursive Estimation, Forecasting, and Adaptive Control
I. Introduction
II. The Time-Series Model
III. Signal Processing and Time-Series Analysis
IV. Model Identification and Parameter Estimation
V. Fixed Gain and Adaptive Control
VI. Recursive Forecasting of Nonstationary Time Series
VII. Conclusions
References
Algorithms for Design of Teleoperated Systems
I. Introduction
II. Modeling the Human Operator
III. The Generalized Operator Model
IV. Simplification of the Operator Model
V. Conclusions
Appendix. Analytical Development of Propositions
References
Algorithms for Discrete Systems with Multi-Time Scales
I. Introduction
II. Discrete Multiple-Time-Scale Systems
III. Feedback Control Design
IV. Linear Quadratic Regulators
V. Discussion and Concluding Remarks
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th March 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323162371