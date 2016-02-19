Control and Dynamic Systems V30: Advances in Algorithms and Computational Techniques in Dynamic System Control Part 3 of 3

Control and Dynamic Systems: Advances in Theory in Applications, Volume 30: Advances in Algorithms and Computational Techniques in Dynamic Systems Control, Part 3 of 3 discusses developments in algorithms and computational techniques for control and dynamic systems. This volume begins with the issue of decision making or optimal control in the natural environment. It then discusses large-scale systems composed of multiple sensors; algorithms for systems with multiplicative noise; stochastic differential games; Markovian targets; low-cost microcomputer and true digital control systems; and algorithms for the design of teleoperated systems. This book is an important reference for practitioners in the field who want a comprehensive source of techniques with significant applied implications.

Table of Contents



Contents

Contributors

Preface

Computational Techniques for Multicriteria Stochastic Optimization and Control

I. Introduction

II. Problem Definition

III. Solution Methodologies

IV. Stochastic Multicriteria Optimization and Control

V. Multicriteria Optimization for Adaptive/Stochastic Control

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

Gain Transfer: An Algorithm for Decentralized Hierarchical Estimation

I. Introduction

II. Gain Transfer: An Algorithm for Decentralized Hierarchical Estimation

III. Test Problem

IV. Evaluation of the Gain Transfer Algorithm

V. Applications of the Gain Transfer Algorithm

VI. Further Research Opportunities

VII. Conclusion

Appendix. Test Problem: Multisensor Alignment

References

Algorithms for Systems with Multiplicative Noise

I. Introduction

II. Filtering, Smoothing, Prediction

III. Control Algorithms

IV. Conclusion

References

Proportional Navigation and the Game of Two Cars: The Case Where Both Players Have a Variable Speed

I. Introduction

II. The Equations of Motion

III. Formulation of the Problem

IV. Computation of Feedback Strategies

V. A Numerical Study

VI. Conclusions

Appendix. The Finite-Difference Scheme

References

Algorithms for Optimal Searching and Control Systems for a Markovian Target

I. Introduction

II. Formulation of Searching Problems

III. Searching Equations and Search Function

IV. Simulation Experiments for Searching

V. Optimal Search

VI. Conclusions

References

Recursive Estimation, Forecasting, and Adaptive Control

I. Introduction

II. The Time-Series Model

III. Signal Processing and Time-Series Analysis

IV. Model Identification and Parameter Estimation

V. Fixed Gain and Adaptive Control

VI. Recursive Forecasting of Nonstationary Time Series

VII. Conclusions

References

Algorithms for Design of Teleoperated Systems

I. Introduction

II. Modeling the Human Operator

III. The Generalized Operator Model

IV. Simplification of the Operator Model

V. Conclusions

Appendix. Analytical Development of Propositions

References

Algorithms for Discrete Systems with Multi-Time Scales

I. Introduction

II. Discrete Multiple-Time-Scale Systems

III. Feedback Control Design

IV. Linear Quadratic Regulators

V. Discussion and Concluding Remarks

References

Index