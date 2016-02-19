Control and Dynamic Systems V28
1st Edition
Advances in Theory and Applications
Description
Control and Dynamic Systems: Advances in Theory in Applications, Volume 28: Advances in Algorithms and Computational Techniques in Dynamic Systems Control, Part 1 of 3 discusses developments in algorithms and computational techniques for control and dynamic systems.
This book presents algorithms and numerical techniques used for the analysis and control design of stochastic linear systems with multiplicative and additive noise. It also discusses computational techniques for the matrix pseudoinverse in minimum variance reduced-order filtering and control; decomposition technique in multiobjective discrete-time dynamic problems; computational techniques in robotic systems; reduced complexity algorithm using microprocessors; algorithms for image-based tracking; and modeling of linear and nonlinear systems. This volume will be an important reference source for practitioners in the field who are looking for techniques with significant applied implications.
Table of Contents
Preface
Algorithms and Computational Techniques in Stochastic Optimal Control
I. Introduction
II. Review of Stochastic Optimal Control
III. Modeling, Optimal Control, Estimation, Identification, and Design of Stochastic Systems
IV. Conclusions
References
Computational Techniques for the Matrix Pseudoinverse in Minimum Variance Reduced-Order Filtering and Control
I. Introduction
II. Counterexamples to Two Questionable Pseudoinverse Algorithms
III. Proper Calculation of Matrix Pseudoinverse by Validated Software: A Status Review
IV. A Survey of Pseudoinverse Applications
V Dependence of Minimum Variance Reduced-Order Filtering on the Pseudoinverse
VI. Summary
VII. Appendix A: Theoretical Basis for the Pseudoinverse of a Continuous Linear Transformation
VIII. Appendix B: Longhand Calculation of a Matrix Pseudoinverse
IX. Appendix C: An Application of the Pseudoinverse in Minimum Energy Optimal Control
References
Decomposition Technique in Multiobjective Discrete-Time Dynamic Problems: The Envelope Approach
I. Introduction
II. Basic Theorem of the Envelope Approach
III. Multiobjective Dynamic Programming Method Using the Envelope Approach
IV. Hierarchical Generating Methods
V. Conclusions
References
Algorithms and Computational Techniques in Robotic Systems
I. Introduction
II. Manipulator Dynamics and Control Methods
III. Stability Analysis and Simulation
IV. Physical Modeling of Flexible Manipulators
V Control Schemes and Simulation
VI. Discussion and Conclusion
References
A Methodology Based on Reduced Complexity Algorithm for System Applications Using Microprocessors
I. Introduction
II. Linear Equalizer
III. Branch-and-Bound Algorithm
IV Hardware and Software Descriptions
V Numerical Results and Conclusions
References
Algorithms for Image-Based Trackers of Maneuvering Targets
I. Introduction
II. Current Approaches to Image-Based Target Tracking
III. Comparative Performance of an Image-Based System
IV. Orientation Information in Prediction
V. Conclusions
References
Modeling and Simplification of Linear and Nonlinear Systems
I. Introduction
II. Problem Statement
III. Projection Methods
IV An Optimal Modeling Algorithm
V Modeling of Nonlinear Systems from State Information
VI. Modeling of Nonlinear Discrete-Time Systems from Input-Output Data
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1988
- Published:
- 28th December 1988
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323162685