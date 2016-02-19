Control and Dynamic Systems V24
Control and Dynamic Systems: Advances in Theory and Application, Volume 24: Decentralized/Distributed Control and Dynamic Systems, Part 3 of 3 is the third volume of a trilogy that deals with advances in techniques for the analysis and synthesis of decentralized or distributed control and dynamic systems. It also includes articles on many computational issues and techniques. This volume discusses parameter estimation or determination in large-scale systems; use of system zeros in the decentralized control of large-scale systems; and model reference adaptive control for multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) systems. The final chapters present some simplified but highly effective and powerful control techniques for decentralized but coordinated control systems. This book is a valuable reference for practitioners in many important applied situations.
Table of Contents
Preface
A Two-Level Parameter Estimation Algorithm for Large-Scale Systems
I. Introduction
II. Least Square Estimation-The Multiple Projection Approach
III. The Multiple Projection Algorithm
IV. Implementation of the Algorithm
V. Simulation Results
VI. Conclusions
References
Suboptimality Bounds on Decentralized Control and Estimation of Large-Scale Discrete-Time Linear Systems
I. Introduction
II. Suboptimality Bounds on Decentralized Control
III. Neutral Interconnections
IV. Suboptimality Bounds on Decentralized Estimation
V. Suboptimality Bounds on Decentralized Control; Incomplete and Noisy Measurements
VI. Examples
VII. Conclusion
References
Decentralized Control Using Observers
I. Introduction
II. Decentralized Observers
III. Decentralized Control with Local Observers
IV. Performance Deterioration
V. Conclusions
References
System Zeros in the Decentralized Control of Large-Scale Systems
List of Abbreviations
List of Symbols
I. Introduction
II. Zeros of Linear Multivariable Systems
III. Single-Channel Controllability and Observability
IV. Decentralized Stabilization
V. Conclusions
References
Direct Model Reference Adaptive Control for a Class of MIMO Systems
I. Introduction
II. Problem Formulation
III. Control Law Development
IV. Stability Analysis
V. Constraint Satisfaction
VI. Examples
VII. Conclusions
Appendix A. Derivation of the Lyapunov Derivative for Continuous Algorithm I
Appendix B. Derivation of the Lyapunov Derivative for Continuous Algorithm II
Appendix C. Derivation of the Lyapunov Derivative for Continuous Algorithm II when Utilizing a Nominal Value for the Ideal Plant Control up*(t)
References
Passive Adaptation in Control System Design
I. Introduction
II. Adaptive Control of a Stochastic System
III. Near Optimal Control of a Jump Parameter System
IV. An Example
V. Conclusion
VI. Appendix
Index
