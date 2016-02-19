Control and Dynamic Systems V24 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120127245, 9780323162746

Control and Dynamic Systems V24

1st Edition

Advances in Theory and Applications

Editors: C.T. Leonides
eBook ISBN: 9780323162746
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th August 1986
Page Count: 372
Description

Control and Dynamic Systems: Advances in Theory and Application, Volume 24: Decentralized/Distributed Control and Dynamic Systems, Part 3 of 3 is the third volume of a trilogy that deals with advances in techniques for the analysis and synthesis of decentralized or distributed control and dynamic systems. It also includes articles on many computational issues and techniques. This volume discusses parameter estimation or determination in large-scale systems; use of system zeros in the decentralized control of large-scale systems; and model reference adaptive control for multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) systems. The final chapters present some simplified but highly effective and powerful control techniques for decentralized but coordinated control systems. This book is a valuable reference for practitioners in many important applied situations.

Table of Contents


Preface

A Two-Level Parameter Estimation Algorithm for Large-Scale Systems

I. Introduction

II. Least Square Estimation-The Multiple Projection Approach

III. The Multiple Projection Algorithm

IV. Implementation of the Algorithm

V. Simulation Results

VI. Conclusions

References

Suboptimality Bounds on Decentralized Control and Estimation of Large-Scale Discrete-Time Linear Systems

I. Introduction

II. Suboptimality Bounds on Decentralized Control

III. Neutral Interconnections

IV. Suboptimality Bounds on Decentralized Estimation

V. Suboptimality Bounds on Decentralized Control; Incomplete and Noisy Measurements

VI. Examples

VII. Conclusion

References

Decentralized Control Using Observers

I. Introduction

II. Decentralized Observers

III. Decentralized Control with Local Observers

IV. Performance Deterioration

V. Conclusions

References

System Zeros in the Decentralized Control of Large-Scale Systems

List of Abbreviations

List of Symbols

I. Introduction

II. Zeros of Linear Multivariable Systems

III. Single-Channel Controllability and Observability

IV. Decentralized Stabilization

V. Conclusions

References

Direct Model Reference Adaptive Control for a Class of MIMO Systems

I. Introduction

II. Problem Formulation

III. Control Law Development

IV. Stability Analysis

V. Constraint Satisfaction

VI. Examples

VII. Conclusions

Appendix A. Derivation of the Lyapunov Derivative for Continuous Algorithm I

Appendix B. Derivation of the Lyapunov Derivative for Continuous Algorithm II

Appendix C. Derivation of the Lyapunov Derivative for Continuous Algorithm II when Utilizing a Nominal Value for the Ideal Plant Control up*(t)

References

Passive Adaptation in Control System Design

I. Introduction

II. Adaptive Control of a Stochastic System

III. Near Optimal Control of a Jump Parameter System

IV. An Example

V. Conclusion

VI. Appendix

Index

