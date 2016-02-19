Control and Dynamic Systems V24

Control and Dynamic Systems: Advances in Theory and Application, Volume 24: Decentralized/Distributed Control and Dynamic Systems, Part 3 of 3 is the third volume of a trilogy that deals with advances in techniques for the analysis and synthesis of decentralized or distributed control and dynamic systems. It also includes articles on many computational issues and techniques. This volume discusses parameter estimation or determination in large-scale systems; use of system zeros in the decentralized control of large-scale systems; and model reference adaptive control for multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) systems. The final chapters present some simplified but highly effective and powerful control techniques for decentralized but coordinated control systems. This book is a valuable reference for practitioners in many important applied situations.